The police had denied permission to the CJP’s representative Ajinkya Shinde for organising the protest on Gandhi Jayanti at Shivaji Park, saying they were not empowered to grant permission for any gathering at Shivaji Park.

According to Mumbai Police officials, the circulars were issued over an FIR registered against Dipke, Das, Ranka, as well as other CJP members and their supporters on October 3 for allegedly gathering illegally and sloganeering in Dadar.

The LoC against CJP spokesperson Saurav Das came to light earlier on Thursday after the Centre informed the Delhi High Court about it. (ANI)

Mumbai Police has issued look-out circulars against Cockroach Janta Party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, seven weeks after the organisation's protest in Shivaji Park on October 2.

An LoC is an alert sent to Indian immigration checkpoints at international airports, seaports, and land borders to track or stop the person named from entering or leaving the country.

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The LoC against CJP spokesperson Saurav Das came to light earlier on Thursday after the Centre informed the Delhi High Court about it, stating that it had been done at the request of the Maharashtra Police. Das had moved the HC on Monday (November 23), alleging that he was stopped from travelling to London to deliver a lecture at Oxford University. The CJP had condemned the LoC against Das, saying the outfit spokesperson had not been informed about this when he was stopped at the airport, PTI reported. There was no immediate reaction from the CJP on the LoCs against Dipke and Ranka.

Mumbai Police's FIR against CJP leaders, supporters The Shivaji Park police had registered a case against Abhijeet Dipke, Pranav Ahire, Ashutosh Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde, Saurabh Das, Afreen Nawaz, Saumya Korde, Ankit Bharadwaj, Vijay Malangi and Yogesh Ingle over the protest at Shivaji Park last month. The FIR also mentioned 400 CJP supporters, HT reported earlier.

“We have registered a case against the organisers of CJP protests on October 2 at Shivaji Park. The case has been registered under sections 189 (unlawful assembly) and 223 (disobedience to a public servant’s lawful order) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and section 37 (power to prohibit certain acts for prevention of disorder) and 135 (disobeying or breaking official orders issued by the police) of the Maharashtra Police Act,” a police personnel from the Shivaji Park Police Station had said.

The cops had denied permission for CJP's October 2 protest citing a judgment of the Bombay High Court in PIL 116/2009 dated January 4, 2013, and a subsequent order of the Maharashtra government dated January 20, 2016. The HC order had restricted the use of Shivaji Park for purposes other than sports. Police had also said that the organisers had not submitted the required BMC permission for using the ground.

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Centre informs Delhi HC of LoC against Saurav Das In a separate development this morning, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, submitted before Justice Amit Mahajan that an LoC had been opened against him.

The development came days after Saurav Das claimed he was stopped from flying to London.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, who was representing Das, told the court that he had not been informed about the LoC and sought details of the circular from the Centre. Sharma argued that Das's legal team could obtain the details independently and challenge the LoC, issued on November 22 and 23. The court has listed the matter for December 9, when Das's counsel is expected to respond to the circular.