New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das has been asked to explain discrepancies regarding the place of birth in his passport and advised not to use the travel document until he submits his response, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday amid a controversy over his being stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom. Passport row: CJP leader asked to explain birthplace discrepancy, says MEA more

Das, who was set to take a flight to London early on Tuesday, approached the Delhi high court on Wednesday to challenge the decision to prevent him from travelling. He was scheduled to attend an event at the Oxford Union on December 1 and said he was invited to speak about the “Cockroach Movement”.

“Based on reports that we received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, a show-cause notice was issued by RPO [Regional Passport Office] Chennai to Saurav Das on November 23, 2026, seeking his clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a regular media briefing when asked about the issue.

“He was also advised not to use the passport until submission of [his] response,” he said.

Elaborating on the show-cause notice, Jaiswal said the passport application “provides for declaration of correct information by the applicant”. He added, “If at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by authorities, which amounts to suppression of facts, then we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant to explain his or her point of view.”

The RPO in Chennai issued the notice to Das late on Monday, and he has alleged that he received the notice “just five hours before my flight, and its sole purpose was to harass me and send a message to other young people: look, this could happen to you too”.

Das’s passport was issued by RPO Chennai. He said he was stopped by immigration authorities at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and was not shown any order or Look Out Circular. The Delhi high court is set to hear the matter on Thursday.