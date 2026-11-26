The state-level Para Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan began in the district on Wednesday, with specially-abled athletes from across Punjab competing in athletics, para badminton, para powerlifting and wheelchair basketball. The event aims to provide a platform to para athletes to showcase their sporting talent and encourage greater participation in competitive sports. Para athlete players in action in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT) more

The games are being organised by the Punjab sports department in association with the district administration and the Punjab Para Sports Association. District sports officer Mandeep Kaushal inaugurated the event and encouraged the participating athletes to give their best in the competitions.

General secretary of the Punjab Para Sports Association Jaspreet Singh, coach Gagandeep Singh, athletics coach Sanjeev Sharma and other coaches were also present at the inauguration.

On the opening day, competitions were held in para athletics at Guru Nanak Stadium and para badminton at Shastri Badminton Hall. Athletes competed in different age groups and disability categories, with players from several districts securing podium positions.

In the under-19 boys’ T-37 category of the 200-metre athletics event, Amarveer Singh from Gurdaspur secured first place, while Harmanjot Singh from SAS Nagar finished second and Prabhat Singh from Patiala came third.

In the T-38 category of the 400-metre race, Gaurav from Jalandhar clinched the first position. Rupinder Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib secured second place, while Ramandeep Singh from SAS Nagar finished third.

The para badminton competitions at Shastri Badminton Hall also witnessed participation from young athletes in different categories.

In the under-19 boys’ BS-U SL-4 category, Surjit Kumar from Pathankot bagged the first position, followed by Abhinav Kasturia from SAS Nagar in second place. Sharandeep Singh, also from Pathankot, secured third place.

In the MS-SL-3 category, Diwan Singh from Patiala emerged as the winner, while Hardeep Singh Mann from Muktsar Sahib secured second place. Ravinder Singh Gill from Moga finished third.

The four-day event also includes para powerlifting and wheelchair basketball, providing athletes with opportunities to compete across different sporting disciplines.