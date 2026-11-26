A special PMLA court in Panchkula on Wednesday dismissed the second bail application of a 35-year-old man accused of facilitating the laundering of over ₹131 crore in the alleged ₹1,600-crore QFX investment fraud. The ED alleged that accounts arranged by him received around ₹130 crore of suspected proceeds of crime, which were subsequently transferred to various entities. (HT Photo for representation) more

The accused, Subin Cherian, of New Delhi was allegedly responsibe for arranging multiple bank accounts through which money collected from investors was routed. According to the enforcement directorate (ED), he worked in collusion with alleged mastermind Navab Hassan, alias Lavish Chaudhary, and helped manage funds by verifying payment receipts against actual bank credits.

The court order states that Cherian admitted in his statement recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to arranging bank accounts through intermediaries on a commission basis and receiving around ₹5 lakh for the role. Investigators also relied on WhatsApp conversations allegedly showing him sharing bank account details with associates.

The ED alleged that accounts arranged by him received around ₹130 crore of suspected proceeds of crime, which were subsequently transferred to various entities. He was also accused of facilitating cryptocurrency transactions, including transferring approximately 2.56 lakh USDT, worth around ₹2.35 crore, to associates for a new investment platform in June and July 2025.

According to ED, investigators traced overseas property transactions involving 11 apartments in Dubai, for which payments of approximately ₹6.64 crore were allegedly made, besides another property sold for around ₹3.53 crore.

Rejecting his bail plea, special judge Vijayant Sehgal held that the material on record did not satisfy the twin conditions under Section 45 of the PMLA. The court also distinguished his case from that of co-accused who secured bail from the Punjab and Haryana high court on grounds of prolonged incarceration. Cherian has been in custody since December 19, 2025.