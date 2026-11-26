A 35-year-old murder accused, Mandar Kiwale, was critically injured around 1:15 pm on Wednesday after four men allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons near gate No. 4 of the Shivajinagar District and Sessions Court, close to the Court Metro station. Kiwale, a real estate agent and an accused in the 2025 Shubham Chavan murder case, had been released on bail just days earlier on November 21. (HT) more

The Pune Crime Branch has identified seven suspects and detained six of them from Deccan, Ambegaon Pathar, and Daund in connection with the incident.

Kiwale, a real estate agent and an accused in the 2025 Shubham Chavan murder case, had been released on bail just days earlier on November 21. Police stated that the assailants targeted him outside the court complex when he was returning after a scheduled hearing.

The attackers pursued Kiwale and repeatedly assaulted him with sharp weapons. Both his hands suffered severe injuries, with one reportedly severed at the wrist. He was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The assailants were allegedly attempting to flee on a two-wheeler when police intercepted them. Police recovered two pistols, a magazine, a mobile phone and other material from the spot.

According to police, the names of seven suspects have emerged in the investigation: Akshay Chavan, Babya Pawar, Yanappa, Rohan Kangude, Ganesh Chavan, Amol Chavan and Ganesh Subhash Chavan. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Akshay allegedly plotted to eliminate Kiwale to avenge his brother Shubham’s murder.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the role of suspects was yet to be established and they were being questioned. “Several police teams were formed soon after the incident, and the suspects were detained within one and a half hours. A security audit of the court premises had already been conducted and was carried out again after Wednesday’s incident. Police would take additional measures based on the findings,” he said.

Kiwale had visited the court for a hearing in the murder case and met his lawyer, Shubhangi Parulekar. She said, “He and another accused in the same case, Yogesh Dore, 35, were released on bail two days ago in a murder case registered against them in 2025. A hearing in the same case was scheduled for Wednesday. He met me at around 12 noon. I explained all the bail conditions to him and took the next hearing date. While he was returning, a group of men suddenly attacked him in front of me.” She alleged that several people recorded the assault on their mobile phones instead of coming forward to help Kiwale.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Gauhar Hasan said, “At this stage, we cannot comment on the exact motive behind the attack. The investigation is underway.”

Yellappa Jadhav, dean of Sassoon General Hospital, said, “Kiwale has a fracture at the back of his head and has suffered significant blood loss. A bullet grazed his right hand and back, while his hands sustained serious injuries. The next 72 hours are crucial, and it is too early to comment on his condition.”

Possible revenge attack linked to 2025 murder

Shubham Chavan, 28, was killed in April 2025 following a dispute over a two-guntha plot in Katraj’s Santosh Nagar area. Investigators suspect that the land dispute subsequently escalated into a gang rivalry, with the attack on Kiwale potentially being a retaliatory assault.

Shubham was murdered at around 3.45 am on April 20, 2025, in a narrow lane behind Sai Chhatra Apartment in Katraj. His uncle, Amol Chavan, 46, a resident of Ganesh Park in Santosh Nagar, lodged a complaint with the Ambegaon police. Based on the complaint, police arrested Amar Sakore, 40, Mandar Kiwale, 35, Girish Vavare, 26, and Yogesh Dore, 35.

According to the complaint, Amol had purchased a two-guntha plot near his residence in 2021 and was in possession of it. On April 7, 2025, a board was erected claiming ownership of the plot in the name of Yogesh Nimbalkar. Amol removed the board on April 11.

The dispute escalated on April 19, 2025, when Amol learnt that some people had entered the plot and were constructing a tin shed. He went to the spot and removed the structure. In the early hours of April 20, at around 2.30 am, Amar and his associates allegedly arrived at Amol’s house, abused his family and threatened them, saying they would not be spared for obstructing their claim over the land.

At around 2.45 am, the accused allegedly intercepted Shubham and assaulted him with wooden sticks and a wooden stump, killing him. The Ambegaon police subsequently arrested all four accused from Solapur. Kiwale remained in judicial custody in the murder case until his release on bail recently.

According to Parulekar, Kiwale’s role in the murder case was a collective one. His bail application was accepted by the High Court on November 18 on the grounds of parity. Following Wednesday’s attack, Parulekar informed the court about the incident and filed an application seeking police protection for another accused, Dore, who was also released on bail along with Kiwale.