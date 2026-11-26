The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wanted gang leader carrying a reward of ₹50,000 for allegedly running a job fraud racket that lured Indians with promises of lucrative employment in Russia. (Pic for representation only)

The accused, Pankaj Nishad alias Golu, a resident of Azamgarh, was arrested near Nagar Pur crossing in Ambedkar Nagar around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. He was wanted in a 2024 cheating and forgery case registered at Tarun police station in Ayodhya.

According to the STF, Nishad allegedly operated the racket in association with JS Interface Limited, whose CEO was identified as Sachin Singh. The gang used Justdial to attract job seekers by promising construction jobs in Russia with monthly salaries of ₹4.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

After obtaining their passports, the accused allegedly collected ₹40,000 initially, followed by ₹1.20 lakh during the visa and ticket process. They subsequently demanded another ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh. Those unwilling to make further payments were sent fabricated flight-holding tickets to create the impression that their overseas travel arrangements were progressing, the STF said.

An STF team led by sub-inspector Pawan Kumar Singh, under the supervision of additional SP Avnishwar Chandra Srivastava, arrested Nishad following intelligence inputs. He was found sitting in an unregistered Mahindra Thar near Nagar Pur crossing.

The accused has six criminal cases registered against him in Basti, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya and Sultanpur districts. His criminal record also includes a 2021 case involving kidnapping and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, registered at Dostpur police station in Sultanpur.

Nishad has been handed over to Tarun police station in Ayodhya for further investigation in the 2024 case registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, the STF said.