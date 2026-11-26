: District election officer and district magistrate Satyendra Kumar on Wednesday held a meeting with recognised political parties to review the Special Summary Revision of Assembly electoral rolls, based on January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. Representatives of the Samajwadi Party, BJP, BSP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party attended. Pankaj Kumar, additional district magistrate (Administration) and deputy district election officer, and the electoral registration officer also attended. (For representation only) more

Kumar urged parties to ensure maximum voter registration at special camps at every polling booth on November 28 and 29, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) deployed and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) present. Forms 6, 7 and 8 received between November 17 and 23, along with forms 9, 10, 11, 11A and 11B, were shared with representatives and uploaded to the district website. No Form-6 applications were received at 27 City North, 115 Ajagara, 41 Shivpur, 111 Rohaniya, 43 Varanasi North, seven Varanasi South, eight Varanasi Cantt and 21 Sevapuri booths. Officials were asked to act immediately.

BLAs can submit 10 forms at a time and 30 during the revision period, with declarations. Form-6 requires EPIC and voter serial numbers, information source, age and residence proof and a recent colour passport-sized photograph. Those turning 18 by January 1, 2027, can apply. Form-7 is for deletion, while Form-8 is for corrections, address and photograph changes. Pankaj Kumar, additional district magistrate (Administration) and deputy district election officer, and the electoral registration officer also attended.