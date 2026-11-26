The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday quashed the preliminary examination result of the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Examination-2025, ruling that the unreserved category is open to all candidates on merit, including those belonging to reserved categories. (Pic for representation only)

Allowing a petition filed by Pankaj Verma and two others, Justice Manish Kumar Nigam directed the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to revise the preliminary result, conduct the Mains examination afresh and proceed with the selection. The court also struck down the Commission’s January 9, 2020, office memorandum restricting the adjustment of meritorious reserved category candidates in the unreserved pool to the final selection stage.

The court held that candidates securing marks above the unreserved cut-off could not be excluded from the open category merely because they belonged to a reserved category. Such exclusion violated the principles of equality under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

The recruitment drive was initiated on September 16, 2025, for 182 APO posts—comprising 27 unreserved, 67 Scheduled Caste (SC), 9 Scheduled Tribe (ST), 61 Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 18 Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) vacancies.

Following the preliminary test on March 22, 2026, the UPPSC declared the result on April 30, 2026, shortlisting 2,856 candidates (15 times the advertised posts) for the Mains examination held between June 28 and June 30, 2026.

While interviews were underway in October, the High Court, by an interim order on September 28, 2026, had stayed the declaration of the final result.

During the proceedings, supplementary affidavits filed by the Commission revealed that 321 OBC candidates and 43 SC candidates had secured higher marks than the last shortlisted candidate in the unreserved category in the preliminary examination. However, citing its January 9, 2020 OM, the UPPSC confined all 364 high-scoring candidates to their respective reserved category lists instead of placing them in the open pool—thereby blocking an equal number of reserved category aspirants lower down the order from qualifying for the Mains.

According to the petitioners treating the unreserved list as an exclusive preserve for non-reserved applicants converted the open pool into a form of “communal reservation,” violating Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution and Section 3(6) of the U.P. Public Services (Reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs) Act, 1994.

Senior Advocate Anoop Trivedi (for UPPSC) and Additional Advocate General Manish Goel (for the State) contended that the preliminary examination is merely a screening test whose marks are not added to the final merit list, and therefore merit-induced migration to the open category is triggered only at the final selection stage after interviews. They further argued that having participated in the exam, the petitioners were estopped from challenging the advertisement’s conditions.

Rejecting the submissions of the State and the Commission, Justice Manish Kumar Nigam held that the right of a meritorious reserved category candidate to be placed in the open list “is not a rule of reservation, but a postulate of equality based on merit.”

Underscoring that the definition of the open category cannot shift mid-stream across different tiers of a single selection process, the bench ruled: “A category will remain a category throughout the selection, and it cannot be held that at first two tiers of examination, the open category is a category reserved only for unreserved candidates, but at the final stage of selection, the open category will be a category open to all.”

The court noted that the UPPSC’s methodology had artificially created an unconstitutional ceiling for reserved candidates while reserving 50 per cent of the slots exclusively for general candidates at the screening and written stages. “The law is settled that the legislature has provided a minimum reservation and not the maximum reservation. By confining the candidates to their maximum limit, in case of reserved candidate, has resulted in reservation for the unreserved category, which is not provided either by the Constitution or by the statute,” the judgment stated, adding that “an affirmative action can never be intended to apply adversely to the interests of reserved category candidates.”

On the validity of the January 9, 2020 OM, the court cited Article 320(4) of the Constitution to hold that framing reservation policy lies strictly within the domain of the State legislature and government, not the recruiting body. “I am of the considered view that the Office Memorandum dated 9.01.2020 issued by the Commission... lacks legislative competence and is not supported by any law made by the State Government or any of the Government Orders issued by the State Government and, therefore, is liable to be struck down,” Justice Nigam ruled.