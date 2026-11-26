LUCKNOW Blending nostalgic anecdotes from his student days with a message on perseverance, positive thinking and single-minded focus, UP deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday assured Lucknow University (LU) students that he stood by them like an elder brother. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak attends the 106th Foundation Day celebrations of Lucknow University at Malviya Hall on the LU campus in Lucknow, Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo) more

Addressing students and faculty at LU’s 106th Foundation Day celebrations, Pathak said: “I won’t let the hardships I faced in my life come upon you. I will stand with you. The very first day I have the strength, I will come here, become the returning officer in the university and get elections conducted,” he said.

Describing the university as a temple of Goddess Saraswati that shaped his identity, the deputy CM spoke candidly about his early struggles on campus. “There were times when I slept hungry, ate dry puris at the ekka stand at night, and even borrowed food and soap from neighbours. From those humble beginnings to later flying over the same university in a helicopter, every single lane, brick, particle and grain here is absorbed into every pore of my body. If I am standing here today, it is because of this university,” Pathak said.

In a lighter vein, Pathak recounted behind-the-scenes stories from his days as vice-president of the Lucknow University Students’ Union (LUSU). He recalled how an anti-establishment poster campaign near the Milk Bar canteen once catapulted Prof Dhruvsen Singh into the student union presidency, and shared memories of his close bond with former vice-chancellor Prof SK Awasthi, who once rescued him from a tense police gherao at the Proctor’s office and whose institutional support later helped Pathak win the union election.

Addressing the anxieties faced by students, especially those arriving from rural backgrounds who often struggle to grasp lectures in their initial months, Pathak advised them not to let fear or self-doubt derail their ambitions. Warning against constantly shifting career goals from science to civil services to law, he urged students to fix one target.

“No matter how difficult it is, you have to work for it. Circumstances will never be favourable to you. Some people are endowed by God that they are born in a big house, so all arrangements start running automatically on their own, but the ones from modest backgrounds are like seeds carried by a crow onto a rooftop or tree that still take root and grow. We have to think positively. Turn every aspect in your favour,” said Pathak.

Vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini was also present on the occasion.

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