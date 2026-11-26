Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will lead a high-level delegation to the United Kingdom and Germany from November 28 to December 5, aiming to attract foreign investment and establish industrial partnerships. The CM will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora from Haryana and will invite them to invest in the state. (HT File) more

Amit Kumar Agrawal, commissioner and secretary, industries and commerce, said the delegation will hold extensive deliberations with leading global companies, investors, universities, research and technology institutions, and representatives from various sectors.

He said the visit is the state’s investment outreach to key European markets. Delegations led by the CM visited Japan, Singapore, and Sweden recently.

During these visits, memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed with various companies for investment, industrial cooperation, and partnerships, and agreements were reached on significant investment proposals worth over ₹10,000 crore. The upcoming visit to the United Kingdom and Germany is another step in this direction, Agrawal said.

He said during the UK visit, the delegation will interact with business leaders, global investors and industry representatives. Discussions will also be held with a delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on investment opportunities in Haryana.

The CM will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora from Haryana and will invite them to invest in the state. He said that on November 30 and December 1, the Saini will hold one-to-one meetings with representatives of leading industries, companies and educational institutions.

Special roundtable meetings will also be organised to explore trade and investment opportunities across various sectors under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Detailed discussions and dedicated sessions will be held on key areas, including education, skill development and vocational training.

The CM will invite UK Members of Parliament and other prominent representatives to visit Haryana and participate in the Global Investors Summit proposed to be held in April 2027.

During the visit, Saini will also interact with representatives of the Centre for Science and Policy at the University of Cambridge. He will meet Indian students studying at the University of Oxford to discuss their experiences, ideas and potential role in Haryana’s development.

The CM will also visit Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, where discussions will focus on cooperation in the education sector and the possibility of establishing an educational campus in Haryana. Agrawal said a special celebration of the International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav will also be organised in London, in which the CM will participate.

He said the Haryana state roadshow will be organised in Germany on December 2. The roadshow will showcase Haryana’s industrial infrastructure, investor friendly policies, connectivity and investment opportunities. Agrawal said that on December 3, the CM will hold a meeting with representatives of Fraunhofer, Germany’s prestigious research and technology institution. Detailed discussions will be held on the proposed establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Haryana, and a MoU will also be signed in this regard.

The proposed Centre will focus on cutting-edge and strategically important areas such as microelectronics and energy storage. The initiative is expected to give fresh impetus to research, innovation, technological development and industrial collaboration in Haryana. On December 4 and 5, the CM will hold one-to-one meetings with representatives of leading German companies, industrialists and potential investors. These meetings will explore investment opportunities in Haryana, industrial cooperation and new avenues for long-term business partnerships.