The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment of veterinary officers through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) filed its chargesheet on Wednesday, detailing alleged paper leaks and financial deals involving 15 candidates, officials aware of the development said. Janata Dal (Secular) protesters during a protest against the alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examination, in Bengaluru. (ANI Video Grab) more

Former KPSC Controller of Examinations Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and intermediary Basavaraj Kannale have been named in the chargesheet, which was filed before the 23rd City Civil and Sessions Court, in connection with the alleged manipulation of the recruitment process, where candidates were allegedly asked to pay between ₹40 lakh and ₹80 lakh to secure selection. There was no immediate comments from the two accused at the time of filing this report.

"The investigation findings centre on the alleged circulation of confidential examination material before the recruitment test. The question papers and answers were allegedly made available to selected candidates, who were also trained to help them clear the examination," one of the officers cited above said, seeking anonymity.

The alleged involvement of an intermediary in arranging the deals and facilitating access to examination material is among the aspects detailed in the chargesheet. The SIT said it has investigated the role of those involved in obtaining confidential papers and making them available to candidates in return for money.

The recruitment was conducted to fill 400 veterinary officer posts in the state government's animal husbandry and fisheries department. The alleged irregularities in the selection process led to an investigation into the role of KPSC officials and intermediaries.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting a separate investigation into alleged financial transactions linked to the recruitment.

In its prosecution complaint filed earlier this month, ED alleged that the paper leak network extended to three other recruitment examinations conducted by the KPSC. Gangwar allegedly supplied answer keys to candidates recommended by him for panchayat development officer, junior engineer and agriculture officer posts in exchange for payments, it said.

Kannale, the agency added, said he handled between ₹12 crore and ₹15 crore in cash belonging to Gangwar since 2023, including money linked to recruitment examinations.

In the veterinary officers' recruitment, Kannale told ED that he received the question paper along with the answers from Gangwar on January 7 and distributed it among the candidates at Orchid Nirvana Villas the following day, ahead of the examination on January 9, officials said.

In statements to the agency, Kannale said he collected between ₹1.35 crore and ₹1.50 crore from candidates, including ₹70 lakh through banking channels and ₹65 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Gangwar.