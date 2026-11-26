The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has completed the deportation formalities of a man wanted in a 2008 murder case from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), based on a pending Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN ) against him. The accused, Sujith Kumar, was wanted by the Kerala police in a murder case registered in October 2008. (HT sourced photo) more

The accused, Sujith Kumar, was wanted by the Kerala police in a murder case registered in October 2008.

Based on the pending RCN against the accused, the UAE authorities recently placed him under arrest after geo-locating him there and alerted the Indian authorities.

Following due process, the UAE authorities approved Kumar’s deportation to India, to face trial in the case, CBI officials said on Thursday.

With assistance from the CBI, a Kerala police team went to the UAE a few days ago, where the accused was handed over to them. The Kerala police team brought the accused to Cochin, Kerala, on Wednesday.

The CBI, as Interpol’s nodal agency in India, coordinated the deportation with the ministry of external affairs, the ministry of home affairs and the Kerala police.

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The accused was allegedly actively involved in the October 2008 murder, which took place due to previous enmity, according to the Kerala police. In the incident, Kumar, along with other co-accused persons, allegedly formed an unlawful assembly, armed with deadly weapons, to ambush the victim.

It was alleged that the accused persons attacked the victim while he was engaged in a conversation with the case’s complainant on the side of a street. The assailants inflicted grievous injuries on the victim who subsequently died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the same day. Kumar, who is among the accused chargesheeted in the case, absconded, however.

At the request of the Kerala Police, the CBI facilitated the issuance of an RCN against Kumar by Interpol, which eventually led to his return to India. The CBI coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country to facilitate international police cooperation.