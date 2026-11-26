By the time the guns fell silent, nine of the 10 terrorists were dead. The tenth, Ajmal Kasab, was in custody. But, what was devastating was that 166 people were killed, including 20 security personnel and 26 foreign nationals. The brazen attack tore through thousands of families and pushed India-Pakistan ties to the brink. It also led India to overhaul its counter-terrorism response. But above all, it led to the formation of India's first dedicated federal counter-terrorism agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The gunmen, from Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, also brought carnage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, the bustling Leopold Café and Nariman House. For the next 60 hours, the country’s financial capital lived through chaos and astonishing courage, as National Security Guard (NSG) commandos went in to hunt down and eliminate the terrorists.

Mumbai never sleeps, but on the night of November 26, 2008, it was jolted awake by terror. Ten armed men unleashed a coordinated assault on the city, turning the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi-Trident and other landmarks into battlegrounds and leaving a wound India has never forgotten.

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What happened on the night of 26/11? According to investigators, the 10 terrorists set sail from Karachi on November 21, loaded with assault rifles, grenades and explosives. As they neared the Indian coast on November 23, they hijacked an Indian fishing boat and killed four crew members. They only spared the captain, so he could steer them to Mumbai. Around 7 km off the Mumbai coast, he was killed too.

Then-home minister P Chidambaram told the Lok Sabha that on the evening of November 26, the terrorists finally landed near Budhwar Park, Coloba in Mumbai. They came ashore between 8:00 to 8:30 pm and broke into teams. The NIA submitted a report to the Supreme Court, saying that at about 9:15 pm, the first pair, Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan, walked into the packed CST station and opened fire on the crowd. When the shooting ended, at least 58 people were dead and more than 100 wounded.

The violence quickly spread across south Mumbai, with indiscriminate firing and bomb blasts across the city. At the Leopold Café, a haunt of locals and tourists alike, two gunmen launched an attack with grenades and gunfire at diners and killed 11 people, the NIA said. Timer bombs hidden in two taxis near the café blew up, killing five others, the investigations revealed. Another group blasted a petrol pump and laid siege to a Jewish outreach centre at Nariman House, where six Israelis lost their lives, reports said.

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At around 9:45 pm, the terrorists shifted their targets to the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel. Two of them entered the lobby and opened fire on the guests and staff; two others began hurling grenades at the crowd.

Around the same time, a separate group of terrorists stormed the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. They opened fire on guests, set off explosives and took hostages. At least 35 people were killed inside the hotel, the NIA told the Supreme Court.

A long battle The Mumbai Police were the first to respond. They rushed in to evacuate civilians while the attacks raged.

Kasab and Ismail Khan, meanwhile, slipped out of CST and into the nearby Cama Hospital at around 11 pm. The investigators said the hospital staff saw them coming and locked the patients' wards. A police team went in after them and fought a fierce battle on the upper floors. Two policemen were killed. The two terrorists then fled the hospital and lay in wait in a dark lane outside. There they ambushed a police vehicle and killed six policemen, including Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad chief Hemant Karkare, Additional Commissioner Ashok Kamte and police officer Vijay Salaskar.

The two terrorists subsequently hijacked a police vehicle but were soon intercepted by a team. In the ensuing gunfight, Khan was killed; police officer Tukaram Omble also lost his life in an attempt to disarm Kasab, before he was taken into custody.

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The Taj Mahal Palace, however, was still under siege. Past midnight, a massive blast tore through the hotel and fire swept up into its iconic central dome. The landmark of more than a century burned against the night sky as the country watched.

Final assault There was still no end in sight. The police had surrounded the Taj, yet the heavily armed gunmen inside kept firing and held hostages as fires raged through the building. A small team of Indian Navy marine commandos was the first to go in after the terrorists, and they held them off through the night. On the morning of November 27, commandos from the National Security Guards, who were flown in from Delhi, took over. They launched Operation Black Tornado, storming the Taj, the Oberoi-Trident and Nariman House to free the hostages and hunt down the attackers.

For two more days, gunfire, explosions and fires shook the besieged buildings. On November 28, the commandos finally cleared the Oberoi-Trident and rescued hundreds of hostages. Later that day, they secured the Nariman House, after fast-roping onto its roof from a helicopter. All attackers at the two sites were dead.

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The next morning, the commandos secured the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, killing the last terrorists. Around 36 people were killed in the three-day siege, and several portions of the premises were destroyed by fires and explosions.

Eighteen years on, the scars of 26/11 have not faded. The scale of the carnage, the cold precision of the planning and the sheer devastation remain seared into India's memory. The attacks still cast a long shadow over India's relations with Pakistan, and they forced a sweeping overhaul of how the country guards its shores and fights terror.