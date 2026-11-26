Artworks by faculty members of the Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design will be displayed at the historic Purana Qila in New Delhi, while 18 postgraduate students from the institute will showcase their work at the Red Fort as part of the India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale 2026. The faculty has said the participation will give students an opportunity to present their work on a national platform and interact with artists and visitors from across the country. (In picture: File photo of JJ School of Art) (https://sirjjsaad.edu.in/) more

The institute will make its presence felt at two important venues during the biennale, which will open on December 3. The faculty exhibition, titled ‘The Bombay School: Continuing a Pedagogical Legacy’, will bring together paintings and sculptures by 14 faculty members from the departments of Painting and Sculpture. The exhibition will be held at Cells 9, 10 and 11 of Purana Qila.

The works will include those by vice-chancellor Him Chatterjee, Dr Deepak Sinkar, Dr Vijay Sakpal, Prakash Sonawane, Dr Vaibhao Athley and other faculty members. The exhibition will look at how the ideas and teaching methods associated with the Bombay School continue to influence artists and art education today.

"It is a privilege and honour to participate for the first time in the India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale at the historic Purana Qila, New Delhi. Our participation is not merely about displaying artworks but also about showing how art, architecture and design are connected and shape India's cultural identity," said Him Chatterjee, vice-chancellor of the institute.

The student participation will be another major part of the institute's presence. A total of 18 postgraduate students from nine departments will present their work at the Red Fort. The students represent different fields, including sculpture, metal, textile design, ceramics, art education, portraiture, contemporary art practice, printmaking and creative painting.

According to Prof Vijay Sakpal, head of the Department of Drawing and Painting and coordinator of the programme, the participation will give students an opportunity to present their work on a national platform and interact with artists and visitors from across the country.

"The idea is to bring together the work of experienced faculty members and young artists. While the faculty exhibition will show the different approaches and ideas of our teachers, the students will get an opportunity to present their own creative work at an important national event," Sakpal said.

On the participation of educational institutions, Vivek Agarwal, secretary of the Government of India, Ministry of Culture, said, “JJ is one of the prominent institutions in art and design education and is among the institutions participating in the biennale. We have a separate biennale for students, along with various workshops for them.”

The India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale, also known as the India Biennale, is a national platform organised by the Union ministry of culture to bring together artists, architects, designers, institutions and creative professionals. Held in New Delhi, it uses historic venues and public spaces to showcase India's artistic traditions as well as new ideas in art, architecture and design. The event also aims to encourage interaction between established artists, young talent and the public.

The simultaneous presence of faculty members at Purana Qila and students at the Red Fort will bring two generations of artists from the Mumbai institute together at the event. While the teachers will present their artistic experience and work, the students will get a chance to introduce their ideas and experiments to a wider audience.