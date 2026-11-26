Ahead of their 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' rally in Nagpur, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka visited Deekshabhoomi in the city on Thursday. Abhijeet Dipke said he wanted to begin the day by paying his respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi on this sacred occasion. (@abhijeet_dipke/X screen grab) more

Speaking to the media after visiting Deekshabhoomi, Dipke said, "Today is a very holy day for everyone in the country because, on this day, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us the Constitution, on which our country is running and moving forward."

Dipke said he wanted to begin the day by paying his respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi on this sacred occasion.

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