About 80% of the Indian Army’s first batch of 19,000 Agniveers wanted to stay on beyond their four-year tenure after being asked whether they wished to continue or leave, weeks before the government unveiled a revamped Agnipath scheme in early November offering short-term soldiers a full career in the armed forces, officials familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

HT morning brief Nov 26: About 80% of the Indian Army’s first batch of 19,000 Agniveers wanted to stay on beyond their four-year tenure after being asked (Hindustan Times)

Good morning, readers! Here are the top developments from India and across the world, covering news, international affairs, sports and entertainment.

The Agnipath announcement came weeks before the three services were set to release 75% of Agniveers from their first batch, retaining only the 25% selected on merit for another 15 years under the scheme’s earlier provisions.

Crucial assembly elections are scheduled early next year in five states, of which Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab contribute substantial numbers to the forces and where the Agnipath scheme was a significant poll issue. Read the full story here.

India rejects US excess capacity claims, says no structural overcapacity in any sector The government of India on Wednesday said it was examining a notice issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) as part of a probe into manufacturing capacity across 14 economies, including India, and reiterated that the country does not have structural excess capacity in any sector. The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods under the Section 301 investigation.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the government said it had taken note of the notice of determination and request for comments issued by the USTR under Section 301 of the US Trade Act.

“The Notice is currently under examination,” the ministry said, adding that India had engaged constructively throughout the investigation. Read the full story here.

'Mayawati would have to step forward': Congress MP on possible alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party for 2027 UP polls Amid reported friction between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress ahead of the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday did not rule out a possible alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party. However, the Congress MP added that BSP chief Mayawati would have to be the one to take the initiative to form an alliance.

"We haven't even held any discussions yet. I have always maintained that all like-minded people, those who wish to uphold the banner of secularism, should come together. But Behenji (Mayawati) would have to step forward, and she simply doesn't, does she?" Masood was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Read the full story here.

World Chess Championship: Gukesh’s London runs into Sindarov’s rock-solid prep After the players shook hands on a quick 20-move draw by repetition, D Gukesh sat in the lounge, his jacket draped over his forearm, looking a touch pensive. It was the defending champion’s first outing with the White pieces in the FIDE World Chess Championship match, and he would have wanted something out of it. To surprise his opponent, for starters. Instead, Gukesh ran into the seemingly bulletproof preparation of his challenger and fellow 20-year-old Javokhir Sindarov in Game 2 in Geneva on Wednesday. Read full report here.