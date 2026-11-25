After the players shook hands on a quick 20-move draw by repetition, D Gukesh sat in the lounge, his jacket draped over his forearm, looking a touch pensive. It was the defending champion’s first outing with the White pieces in the Fide World Chess Championship match and he would have wanted something out of it. To surprise his opponent, for starters. Instead, Gukesh ran into the seemingly bulletproof preparation of his challenger and fellow 20-year-old Javokhir Sindarov in Game 2 in Geneva on Wednesday. Game 2 ends in quick draw between D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov. (FIDE) more After the Berlin with Black in Game 1, Gukesh hopped cities and went for the London System. Long derided as being dull and unambitious, the London System is known for its solidity, offering White a sturdy pawn structure and a relatively safe position. Ding Liren used the system in his Game 6 win over Ian Nepomniachtchi at the 2023 World Championship. Gukesh had no such luck. His hopes of catching the Uzbek GM unawares were snuffed out early as Sindarov neutralised without much trouble. As early as move 7, he brought out his queen with 7… Qb6 followed by 8… Nxe5 and then retreating the queen to its starting square (11… Qd8).

Gukesh finds no answers as Sindarov forces quick draw

Deep Dive Why did Gukesh and Sindarov draw Game 2 of the World Chess Championship so quickly? How did Sindarov counter Gukesh’s London System in Game 2? What is the score after the first two games, and who has Black in Game 3?

Gukesh had burned through a considerable amount of time and was behind Sindarov by roughly 40 minutes when he decided that since he neither gained an opening advantage nor found a way to pose a problem, calling it a day seemed the most prudent choice. “I wish I could have remembered more from my notes,” Gukesh said later, when asked about his choice of opening. “I thought London will be a nice little surprise… It’s a cool opening…I was playing it a lot during the pandemic lockdown, so maybe some nostalgia there. Well done to my opponent, he knew his stuff. Both players are super well prepared and getting nothing out of opening is a normal outcome in a World Championship. After he got 15… f5, there was nothing much to do.” Sindarov said he wasn’t really expecting the London, but he knew his way around it. “I’ve checked this line before so it was not a big surprise.” Highlights Game 2 World Chess Championship Final Any hopes of the game turning into a long, sharp battle fizzled out soon enough. Unlike the tense and strategically rich Game 1, the second game was, as Gukesh described it, “soft” in comparison. There wasn’t a whole lot happening on the board. A spectator in the balcony overlooking the playing area even pulled out a book and caught up on his reading. If Gukesh emerged from Game 1 with the psychological advantage, in the second game it was Sindarov making it clear that he isn’t easy to out-prepare. The score remains level at 1-1 with 12 classical games to go. “It’s too early to be thinking of the score. Overall, I’m feeling pretty good and energetic at the board,” Gukesh said.