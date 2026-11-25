Gram It: As hundreds of migratory seagulls fly over the Yamuna, circling boats amid the winter fog, visitors indulge in feeding them. With winter setting in, these birds have arrived from Siberia, like every year, making their way to the Capital and other parts of northern India. Delhiites can spot these birds during their morning visits near Yamuna Bazar. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/HT)

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