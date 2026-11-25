Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Wednesday slammed the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government over the closure of institutions, decisions regarding old-age pensions, the Old Pension Scheme, and unfulfilled election guarantees. Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur more

Terming Sukhu the “Taale wala Mukhyamantri”, Thakur, speaking at a felicitation ceremony for panchayati raj and urban local body representatives in Arki’s Kotli, said that, for the first time in the history of independent India and since Himachal Pradesh’s inception, people were referring to Sukhu as a chief minister associated with locks.

Thakur alleged that upon assuming power, instead of advancing development initiatives, the current government began locking institutions that had been established by the previous BJP administration. “Approximately 2,500 such institutions, which the former government had launched in the public interest, have been shut down across the state. If a government, elected to serve the public and carry out development, begins its tenure by shutting down institutions, it can only be described as a taale wali Sarkar,” he said.

BJP focused only on criticising the govt: Chauhan

Chief minister’s principal media adviser Naresh Chauhan on Wednesday hit back at the BJP, saying that the opposition was largely focused on criticising the government instead of offering constructive suggestions or taking up Himachal Pradesh’s concerns with the Centre.

He said the opposition should raise issues such as the state’s financial rights, pending commitments and development concerns instead of concentrating on political controversies.

Referring to the BJP’s demand concerning the promised financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore, Chauhan said the opposition should pursue the matter with the Centre and work towards securing the funds for Himachal Pradesh.

Taking a swipe at Thakur, Chauhan said, “An opposition leader has a much bigger responsibility. There should be meaningful discussions inside the Assembly, constructive suggestions and business that serves the interests of the state. Merely using the media to create publicity does not serve Himachal Pradesh.”