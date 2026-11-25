A Surat court on Wednesday sentenced a doctor to two years of simple imprisonment for causing grievous injuries to the mother of Bollywood music composer Ismail Darbar through medical negligence during her treatment at a private hospital in 2009. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000. The doctor was convicted of causing grievous injuries to Zetunbibi Darbar after a hot-water bag allegedly left on her body overnight caused severe burns. more

In a 95-page judgment, Judicial Magistrate First Class Pooja Surana convicted Dr Pareshkumar Bhajiyawala under Section 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with causing grievous hurt through an act that endangers human life or personal safety. The court ordered a further six months of simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine. It also granted him bail of ₹15,000 during the appeal period.

The case concerns Zetunbibi Darbar, 70, who was admitted to Girish Group of Hospital in Surat on January 17, 2009, with fever and other health complications. During treatment, she complained of back pain. Bhajiyawala, who was on night duty, instructed a nurse to apply a hot-water bag to her back. She died at the hospital on February 12.

Advocate Ketan Reshamwala, who represented the complainant, said the bag was supposed to be removed within a stipulated time but remained in contact with the patient’s body throughout the night. This caused severe burns to her back and arm, he said.

“The historic verdict was delivered today by the Surat court in the medical negligence case linked to the death of music composer Ismail Darbar’s mother,” Reshamwala said.

The complainant, Shahidabanu Hussain Darbar, Ismail Darbar’s sister, told the court that the family had warned hospital staff that the water bag was too hot. However, the nurse did not remove it. The patient’s skin was found burnt the following morning.

The court relied on the testimonies of doctors and hospital staff to establish that the hot-water bag had been applied on Bhajiyawala’s instructions.

“The facts that the hot-water bag was placed on the patient’s instructions by Dr Paresh Bhajiyawala are proved beyond doubt. The evidence of other hospital employees also establishes that the doctor was present on duty at the hospital at the time of the incident. In these circumstances, the doctor’s negligence is clearly evident.”

The post-mortem report recorded two healing burn injuries, one on the left side of the back near the shoulder and another on the back of the left arm. The investigating officer also told the court that the nurse had stated that the hot-water bag was applied on the doctor’s instructions.

The court held that the prosecution had established that Bhajiyawala was on duty when the incident occurred and that the injuries were caused during treatment. It noted that Zetunbibi remained under treatment for more than 20 days, suffering severe physical pain and being unable to carry out her routine activities.

The court convicted Bhajiyawala under Section 338 but acquitted him under Section 337, which deals with causing simple hurt through a negligent act. It held that the same injury could not attract convictions under both provisions.

While sentencing the doctor, the judge rejected the defence’s plea for a fine instead of imprisonment.

“In the doctor’s profession, such a negligent act cannot be considered excusable, and since the patient’s death occurred because of the doctor’s negligence, it is a serious matter, so it is necessary that an example be set in society,” the order said.

The judgment, however, records the conviction under Section 338 for causing grievous hurt, not for causing death.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at Athwalines police station on January 25, 2009, under Sections 337, 338 and 114 of the IPC. The chargesheet was filed on June 4, 2009. Evidence in the trial began on December 16, 2021, and the judgment was reserved on September 21, 2026.

The case was filed against Bhajiyawala and nurse Chinchupalli Parampil Sukumaran. The court had separated the nurse’s trial on October 6, 2021, after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her. It directed the Athwalines police inspector to file a separate chargesheet against her.