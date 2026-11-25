The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a proclaimed offender (PO), Kuldeep Kapoor, who is involved in a case related to the alleged trafficking of workers to China, the agency said on Wednesday. The CBI tracked down Kuldeep Kapoor in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh, after he was declared a proclaimed offender for evading legal proceedings. more

The accused was taken into custody on Wednesday at Binauli Road in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh.

The federal agency had registered a case in July 2017 against Roshan Fernando, Kuldeep Kapoor and others, based on a complaint that they “fraudulently and dishonestly lured a lady with assurance of getting a Nepalese woman employment in China”.

“Both the accused persons were paid ₹1 lakh in instalments by the victim. She was sent to China along with other people. She worked in a manufacturing factory in China before being caught by the Chinese police on March 14, 2017. Later, with the intervention of officials of the Indian embassy in China, the victim along with other persons were repatriated,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that the Nepalese woman was sent to Kathmandu, Nepal, on April 13, 2017.

“After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on September 30, 2019, against Roshan Fernando and Kuldeep Kapoor. While the case is presently pending trial before the court, Kuldeep Kapoor was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 19, 2023, due to his evasion of legal proceedings,” the spokesperson said.

To trace him, the spokesperson added, the agency developed sources and formed a dedicated team. “Acting on specific inputs, the CBI team successfully tracked down and apprehended him from Binauli Road in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh”.