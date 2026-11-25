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Evening News Brief November 25: Congress seeks over 100 seats in UP; Bangladesh tightens security ahead of Hasina's return and more
Here's a quick recap of the day's top headlines from India, the world and the field of sports and entertainment.
Good evening! Here's your 5-minute wrap of the day's top headlines from across the country, the world of politics and sports, and entertainment.
No point in contesting fewer than 100 seats: Congress amid alliance talks with SP
Uttar Pradesh Congress in charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday said there is no point in contesting fewer than 100 of 403 seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the assembly elections due early next year. He said Uttar Pradesh is a collective priority for the alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Murder accused hacked with sickles, shot outside Pune court
A group of around four armed men allegedly attacked a man with sickles and opened fire outside Gate No. 4 of Pune’s Shivajinagar court in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon before fleeing on two-wheelers. The victim, identified as Mandar Kivde, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital and is known to be critical.
Bangladesh tightens border security ahead of Hasina's return
Parts of Bangladesh are turning into a fortress ahead of ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's expected return after being in exile in India since August 2024. Massive security arrangements are underway for Hasina's home district of Gopalganj, which has witnessed incidents of violence, arson and vandalism in recent days.
‘Sincerely apologise’: Tamil Nadu govt to Supreme Court on temple lamp row
Madurai collector Nishant Krishna apologised to the Supreme Court on Wednesday for failing to carry out its order allowing a ceremonial lamp to be lit at a disputed stone pillar at Thirupparankundram Hill, but blamed the temple board for not complying with the top court order.
How a 30-minute conversation with Yuvraj Singh helped shape Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's double ton
Sooryavanshi revealed that a 30-minute chat with Yuvraj Singh helped him overcome his recent batting struggles and clear his mind before the match. Yuvraj has already demonstrated his ability to nurture young talent, including Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Sooryavanshi is the latest addition to that list.
Ramayana makes it to Oscars longlist for Best Visual Effects
India’s most expensive film, Ramayana Part One, has added another feather to its hat in the middle of a stupendous box-office run. The film has been selected as one of the top 20 films considered for the Best Visual Effects Oscar this year.