The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that a show-cause notice had been issued to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das over an alleged discrepancy in his passport application regarding the information about his place of birth, after the latter alleged that the government had barred him from flying to the UK. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said CJP co-convenor Saurav Das was issued a show-cause notice due to inconsistent information about his place of birth. (PTI/File Photo) more

Das said on Monday that he was stopped from travelling to London to deliver a lecture at Oxford Union, calling it an attempt to harass him and intimidate the youth. He accused the BJP-led Central government of sending a show-cause notice over alleged discrepancies in his passport to prevent his trip.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Das on November 23, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth.

"The passport application process requires the applicant to provide accurate information. If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter," he said at a press briefing.

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