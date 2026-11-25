Annamalai, who quit the BJP earlier this year to form the 'We The Leaders' platform, reacted to the video by saying that he had undertaken the sacred Girivalam several times and that people who display spiritual devotion without any expectations deserve the highest reverence.

As thousands of devotees thronged the temple for the 14-km Girivalam, a circumambulation of the Tiruvannamalai hill, one devotee was seen carrying Annamalai's portrait to show support.

Annamalai said his photograph did not belong on the sacred Girivalam route during Karthigai Deepam. (ANI/File Photo)

Former BJP leader K Annamalai on Wednesday spoke out against the culture of worshipping political leaders after one devotee was seen carrying his photograph during a sacred walk at Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple during Karthigai Deepam celebrations.

What did the Supreme Court permit for Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon?

What did the Supreme Court permit for Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon?

Why did K Annamalai say his photograph had no place on the Girivalam path?

Why did K Annamalai say his photograph had no place on the Girivalam path?

"The sacred Girivalam around the Tiruvannamalai hill is something I have undertaken many times. We are small and insignificant in the presence of Divinity. My very name, given to me by my grandfather, comes from the hill," he said in a post on X.

Annamalai further said he is a "simple, normal person" and that his photograph had no place on the sacred path.

"Mistakes in public life happen when someone is elevated to a status that goes above and beyond being human. We The Leaders is a collective attempt to break that norm in TN. I’m a simple, normal person with my own set of imperfections. I bow down and touch the feet of the devotee carrying my photograph, but my photo has no place on that sacred path," he continued.

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“Any devotee who does an act of spiritual devotion & willingly undertakes penance without any expectations is a God to me and nothing more.”

Earlier, Annamalai said his new political movement was aimed at breaking cult politics after his exit from the BJP in June.

Karthigai Deepam row His remarks came amid a controversy in Tamil Nadu after the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp was not lit at the designated Deepathoon stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai on Tuesday despite a Supreme Court order, triggering a fierce backlash from Hindu organisations and the BJP.

The festival lamp was lit only at its customary place at Thirupparankundram, not at the Deepathoon, the pillar.

On November 20, top court justices Aravind Kumar and VM Pancholi had permitted the lighting of the lamp on the stone pillar at Thirupparankundram Hill on Karthigai Deepam day as a restricted, one-time measure only. However, the board responsible for Arulmigu Uchi Pillayar Temple in Madurai defended its decision to light the ceremonial lamp at its usual place, citing long-standing practices and religious traditions.

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Annamalai accused the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government of acting arbitrarily in the case and showing contempt for court. "Justice can prevail only when a government implements court rulings honestly, without letting its own likes and dislikes dictate its response," he said on X.

He remarked that the TVK government had committed a "historic blunder" and questioned whether its actions were driven by politics, ignorance or pressure from coalition partners.

The controversy began last year, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns and the site's proximity to a mosque. A single judge of the Madras high court directed the temple authorities to light the lamp at the Deepathoon.

(with inputs from ANI)