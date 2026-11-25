New Delhi, Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant has called for greater representation of women in the legal profession, asking senior advocates to ensure that at least one-third of junior lawyers in their chambers are women. CJI Surya Kant calls for greater representation of women in legal profession more

Addressing the inaugural Smt Shashi Prabha Singh Memorial Awards ceremony at the Siri Fort Sports Complex here, the CJI on Wednesday also stressed the need to appoint more women as panel lawyers to strengthen their participation and representation at the Bar.

The awards, instituted in memory of the late mother of senior advocate and former Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh, were presented to four young women advocates in recognition of their potential and contributions to litigation.

The initiative also aims to provide financial assistance to help them advance their legal careers.

The CJI underscored the imperative to create equitable opportunities for women in the legal profession.

He urged that every senior advocate engaging juniors should ensure that at least one out of every three juniors in their chambers is a woman advocate.

Lawyer Monika Dhiman received the Nyaya Prabha Ratna award, while Huma Anjum and Priyanshi Kumari were jointly honoured with the Nyaya Prabha Gaurav award.

Lawyer Kavana Rao received the Nyaya Prabha Samman.

The awards were presented as part of the memorial cricket tournament, which brought together members of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court judiciary, advocates and journalists.

Legendary cricketer and India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev attended the event as the guest of honour and inaugurated the tournament.

He also felicitated the award recipients along with the CJI.

The cricket match, titled 'An Afternoon of Sportsmanship', was played between the CJI XI and the Supreme Court Media XI.

The CJI XI included several sitting Supreme Court judges, including Justices Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, Dipankar Datta, Augustine George Masih, Sandeep Mehta, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Aparesh Kumar Singh.

Judges of the Delhi High Court also participated. Justice Saurabh Banerjee was adjudged player of the match and also received the best batsman award.

Sumit and Shashwat of the Supreme Court Media XI were recognised as best bowler and best fielder, respectively.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by former CJI BR Gavai, CJI Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath, among other dignitaries.

Speaking about the initiative, Vikas Singh said he had been working towards bringing the memorial project to fruition for more than three years.

He recalled the values of honesty, compassion, selflessness and service to humanity that his mother, Shashi Prabha Singh, embodied throughout her life.

He said his mother's values continued to guide him and that he sought to carry them forward by supporting and mentoring younger members of the legal profession.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.