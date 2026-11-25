AIADMK directs office-bearers at all levels to seek leadership approval before giving media interviews or issuing statements
The AIADMK has directed functionaries across ranks to seek approval before giving media interviews or issuing statements on the party's behalf.
Published on: Nov 25, 2026, 14:43:54 IST
PTI
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The AIADMK on Wednesday directed party office-bearers across all levels-including headquarters secretaries, district secretaries, and spokespersons-to obtain approval from the party leadership before giving media interviews, expressing views on party stands, or issuing statements.
According to a headquarters announcement made with the approval of General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, functionaries across ranks must secure clearance from the party leadership before speaking to newspapers, television channels, or other media platforms, or before releasing any statement.
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