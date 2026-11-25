The AIADMK on Wednesday directed party office-bearers across all levels-including headquarters secretaries, district secretaries, and spokespersons-to obtain approval from the party leadership before giving media interviews, expressing views on party stands, or issuing statements. According to a headquarters announcement made with the approval of General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. (PTI/Representative Image) more

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According to a headquarters announcement made with the approval of General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, functionaries across ranks must secure clearance from the party leadership before speaking to newspapers, television channels, or other media platforms, or before releasing any statement.

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The announcement, made through a statement, urged all office-bearers involved in the party's growth to comply with the order in full.

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It also said that the party has been "marching forward as a disciplined movement" with the blessings of party founder MG Ramachandran and late General Secretary J Jayalalithaa.