The developments came a day after the Karthigai Deepam was lit atop a temple on the outskirts of Madurai and not at the Deepathoon, the pillar, triggering allegations that the state government violated a Supreme Court order that last week allowed the lighting on the pillar as a one-time measure.

There was no immediate comment from the TVK but the Congress hit back, alleging the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were “spreading fake news” and “politicising” the matter.

A visual of Subramaniya Swami Temple with Uchi Pillaiyar Deepa Mandapam atop Thirupparankundram hill, where 'Karthigai Deepam' was lit, in Madurai on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

The lighting of a ceremonial lamp atop a temple instead of a sacred but disputed stone pillar in Tamil Nadu sparked a fresh political slugfest on Wednesday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and ally Congress of committing the “biggest constitutional affront” and “showing contempt for the Constitution”.

What did the Supreme Court permit regarding the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram?

What did the Supreme Court permit regarding the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram?

Why was the Karthigai Deepam lamp lit at the temple instead of the Deepathoon?

Why was the Karthigai Deepam lamp lit at the temple instead of the Deepathoon?

The dispute centres on the traditional practice of lighting the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the hilltop location and the state authorities' objections to implementing the direction, citing law-and-order restrictions and customary practices.

Also read | In Madurai's Karthigai Deepam row, SC asks parties to file contempt applications, says will pass appropriate orders

“Today, I want to draw your attention to what we consider the biggest constitutional and cultural affront committed by the INDI alliance (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) and the Tamil Nadu government. On the occasion of Kartik Purnima yesterday, the Tamil Nadu government did not comply with the Supreme Court's order allowing the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam for just one day, subject to certain conditions,” BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said at a press conference in the Capital.

"I think this is the biggest and dastardly example of contempt against the Constitution by the so-called self-proclaimed Pioneers of the constitutional defence..,” he added.

On November 20, top court justices Aravind Kumar and VM Pancholi had permitted the lighting of the lamp on the stone pillar at Thirupparankundram Hill on Karthigai Deepam day as a restricted, one-time measure only. The court had also stayed the operative portions of the Madras high court’s January 6 judgment while clarifying that its permission will not establish any customary right to perform the ritual at the site in “subsequent years”.

Also read | 'Age-old customs': Temple board defends lighting of Karthigai Deepam at usual spot despite SC order

On Tuesday, the temple board said it had unanimously resolved to light the lamp at the Deepa Mandapam, located directly above the main deity, and protect the temple’s age-old customs. “Such long standing continuous practices, religious traditions and rituals and the Agama rules are considered the unique religious identity of the temple,” a detailed press note signed by temple Board of Trustees chairperson V Shanmugasundaram said.

BJP leader CR Kesavan hit out at the “discriminatory” behaviour of the TVK-Congress government. "The TVK-Congress government, which defied the Supreme Court order, has betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu and backstabbed countless devotees of Lord Muruga. This discriminatory TVK-Congress government has insulted the sentiments and faiths of crores of Hindu devotees by humiliating and demeaning them as second-class citizens,” he said.

Also read | Karthigai Deepam lit at Madurai hilltop temple, not atop sacred pillar

“The TVK Congress government is nothing but a bigoted clone of the erstwhile DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam( government. The people of Tamil Nadu and the countless devotees of Lord Muruga and Hindu devotees will never forgive nor forget this TVK Congress government, led by Joseph Vijay, for perpetrating the very divisive and dangerous politics of polarisation,” he added.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore accused the BJP and the RSS of attempting to turn the matter into a "political" issue. He also accused the opposition party of "spreading fake news", saying the state government had implemented the top court’s order.

“We all know that the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance always respects the Supreme Court. For some other reason, the Sanghis and RSS people want to turn it into a political controversy,” he said.

“They (opposition) can do whatever they want, but the Tamil Nadu government under Vijay's leadership has fully implemented the Supreme Court's orders. This kind of fake news is unacceptable. The BJP and RSS are spreading such fake news. Tamil Nadu is a state where communal harmony prevails, and we will not allow this kind of division in the state,” he added.

HT reached out to TVK for a comment but did not get one immediately.

In a post on X on Tuesday, state law minister CTR Nirmalkumar said: “The Karthigai Mahadeepam has been lit in the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchchipillaiyar temple located directly above the head of the presiding deity at Thiruparankundram.”