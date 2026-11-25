Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Wednesday moved the Delhi high court challenging what he claims was a decision by government authorities to stop him from travelling abroad. His lawyer sought an urgent listing of the matter, but the court said it would hear the plea on Thursday. CJP co-convenor and spokesperson Saurav Das, along with party supporters, marches towards the Parliament Street Police Station from Patel Chowk, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI) more

The matter on Wednesday was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma. The plea, filed through advocate Krishnaraj Bapat, will be argued by senior advocate Akhil Sibal on Thursday.

Das has alleged that he was stopped at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from boarding a London-bound flight, where he was scheduled to attend an event at the University of Oxford. He claims he was invited to speak on the "cockroach movement".