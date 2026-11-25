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Saurav Das moves Delhi HC after being allegedly stopped from flying to UK
Saurav Das alleges he was stopped from going to the UK to attend an event at the University of Oxford, where he was invited to speak on the “cockroach movement”
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Wednesday moved the Delhi high court challenging what he claims was a decision by government authorities to stop him from travelling abroad. His lawyer sought an urgent listing of the matter, but the court said it would hear the plea on Thursday.
The matter on Wednesday was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma. The plea, filed through advocate Krishnaraj Bapat, will be argued by senior advocate Akhil Sibal on Thursday.
Das has alleged that he was stopped at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from boarding a London-bound flight, where he was scheduled to attend an event at the University of Oxford. He claims he was invited to speak on the "cockroach movement".
Why does Saurav Das claim he was stopped from flying to London?
Das alleged that the Centre used a show-cause notice over discrepancies in his passport details to prevent him from travelling to the United Kingdom.
Deep Dive
Das claimed that the notice was sent around five hours before his scheduled flight and sought an explanation over discrepancies in his place of birth. He alleged that immigration officials stopped him at the airport and asked him to check the notice.
The notice reportedly asked why his passport should not be impounded and gave him seven days to respond.
The CJP co-convenor called the alleged action an attempt to harass him and intimidate young people associated with the movement. The government was yet to publicly respond to his allegations.
Das said he was invited to speak at the Oxford Union about the “Cockroach Movement”. He also claimed that students had invited him to speak at the London School of Economics, the University of Cambridge and the University of Edinburgh.