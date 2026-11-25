Thiruvananthapuram, Veteran CPI leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday hailed the recent protest by students of the Sanskrit University in Kalady, saying that it was an agitation to protect educational rights and colleges and urged the public to support such movements. Vijayan hails students' protest at Sanskrit University

The students were protesting against the suspension of 16 of their college mates for over two months and called off the agitation after the Kerala High Court allowed the suspended students to write their semester exams.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Koothuparamba firing incident in which five DYFI activists were killed and several others injured, accused the current UDF government of "handing over" education to the private sector and the Sangh Parivar.

Paying tributes to those who died in the Koothuparamba firing, the former chief minister said that it was an example of youth resistance against the commercialisation of education.

Five Democratic Youth Federation of India activists K K Rajeevan, Madhu, Shibulal, Babu, and Roshan were killed, and several others were injured in the police firing on protestors agitating against the then UDF government's education policy.

Comrade Pushpan, who was seriously injured in the incident, was paralysed for three decades before his death in September 2024.

"Koothuparamba Martyrs' Day reminds us of the history of the resistance raised by the Left against the moves to commercialise the education sector. Today, as the new UDF government is making intensive efforts to hand over the education sector to the private sector and the Sangh Parivar, the memories of the Koothuparamba struggle are becoming increasingly relevant," Vijayan said.

He further said that the current student struggles, like the one at the Sanskrit University in Kalady, are a continuation of the resistance to protect educational rights and colleges.

"This is not just a need of the students, but a struggle to save the public education and future of the state," Vijayan, who is the opposition leader, said.

The support and solidarity of the entire community is essential for these struggles, he said.

Vijayan said that the vivid memories of those killed in the firing incident "will always be the energy and strength for the future struggles to protect rights and strengthen pro-people alternatives."

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