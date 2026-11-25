“Whatever is happening here, it seems that there is a lack of seriousness in this matter. While you [Samajwadi Party] are holding talks on one side, you are making declarations on the other. This indicates that the matter is not being taken seriously,” news agency PTI quoted Masood, the Congress’s UP working president, as saying.

Masood said the SP appeared to be holding discussions with the Congress on one hand and making electoral declarations on the other, which he said raised “questions about its intent”.

The Congress MP questioned the SP’s commitment to the alliance, saying its simultaneous seat-sharing discussions and candidate announcements raised doubts about its intent. (Sansad TV)

The Samajwadi Party (SP)'s decision to release a list of five candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections amid seat-sharing talks with the Congress has triggered friction within the Opposition alliance, with Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday questioning the Akhilesh Yadav -led party's “seriousness” about forging a tie-up.

Who are the five candidates named in the SP’s first list for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls?

Who are the five candidates named in the SP’s first list for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls?

The SP on Tuesday evening released its first list of candidates for next year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, renominating four sitting MLAs and fielding a former party district president in a seat held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement came hours after the SP made the Congress an “opening offer” of 26 of the state’s 403 seats during talks in Delhi.

Tuesday’s list named Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, both in Saharanpur district, Nahid Hasan from Kairana in Shamli, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur. Behat and Saharanpur were reportedly among the seats in a probable list of 181 constituencies sought by the Congress, though neither side has confirmed the list. The Congress had earlier demanded that it should have a say in candidates for the seats in the Saharanpur— the district from which Masood is the sitting MP.

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“When you have made this declaration against me, I don't understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress or the BJP. It has to be decided whether you want to fight the BJP or fight us,” Masood said, according to PTI.

He added: “We will discuss within our party what we should do and whether we should sit for talks or not. The decision on how to proceed in this situation will be taken by the party.”

There was no immediate reaction from the SP to his remarks.