"The Akali Dal and the BJP are natural alliance partners—they have been with us for years, not just recently," Ghosh told ANI.

Ghosh said the two parties had shared an association for several years and that their partnership was based on ideological similarities and mutual understanding.

"The Akali Dal and the BJP are natural alliance partners—they have been with us for years, not just recently," BJP MP Dilip Ghosh told ANI (PTI)

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday described the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Akali Dal (SAD) as "natural alliance partners", expressing support for the continuation of their political alliance in the interest of Punjab and the nation.

Why did the SAD-BJP alliance break in 2020, and why are the parties reuniting for the 2027 Punjab elections?

Why did the SAD-BJP alliance break in 2020, and why are the parties reuniting for the 2027 Punjab elections?

He acknowledged that circumstances could sometimes lead to the two parties parting ways but maintained that their ideological alignment remained strong, providing a basis for their association to continue.

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"While circumstances may occasionally lead to a separation, there is a strong alignment in terms of ideology and other aspects," he said.

Taking a swipe at the INDIA bloc, Ghosh contrasted the BJP-SAD relationship with the opposition alliance, describing the latter as an arrangement without a strong political foundation. He questioned the nature of the INDIA alliance, alleging that its formation lacked the ideological and organisational unity that he attributed to the BJP's alliance partners.

"In contrast, the INDIA alliance is entirely unnatural; they simply sat together, had tea for two days, and declared an alliance," he said.

Ghosh further alleged that the opposition alliance had no substantial political presence across the country and dismissed it as an arrangement formed through meetings in the national capital.

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"The INDIA alliance has no real existence anywhere in the country—it amounts to nothing more than a tea party in Delhi," he said.

Drawing a parallel with other parties associated with the BJP, Ghosh referred to the Shiv Sena and said the Akali Dal was also among the parties that had maintained an alliance with the BJP. He pointed out that several other political parties had joined the BJP-led alliance over the years.

"Just as the Shiv Sena is our alliance partner, so too is the Akali Dal, along with many other parties that have joined us," he said.

Emphasising the importance of the BJP-SAD partnership, Ghosh said the alliance should continue, citing the interests of Punjab and the country as the reasons for maintaining the association.

"Therefore, in the interest of the nation and the interest of Punjab, the alliance between the Akali Dal and the BJP should remain intact and continue to move forward," he said.

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Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah , BJP President Nitin Nabin and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally as they signalled a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance.

At the BJP headquarters, leaders from both parties formally signalled an intent to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

Amit Shah said, "Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Guru Purab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA."