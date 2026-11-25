Neeraj Chauhan is a senior journalist with Hindustan Times and an investigative reporter specialising in national security, terrorism, organised crime, narcotics, corruption, financial crime and complex investigations. With over 21 years of experience across Hindustan Times, The Times of India, The Indian Express and The Pioneer, he has built deep expertise in India’s internal security and law-enforcement landscape. Neeraj has extensively covered India’s principal investigative, intelligence and security agencies, including the NIA, CBI, ED, IB, R&AW, MHA and other central security forces. His work has included deeply reported investigations into terrorism, terror financing, cross-border crime, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, financial fraud and political and corporate corruption. He has reported on some of the most significant terror attacks and security developments in India over the past two decades, including the Delhi serial blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and the recent Pahalgam attack. His reporting has also chronicled the rise and decline of the Indian Mujahideen, the activities and subsequent crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), Islamist extremist networks, the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgencies in the Northeast and Maoist violence. Some of Neeraj’s major breaking stories are in Aryan Khan drug case, Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, interception of a 3,000-kg Afghan heroin consignment worth about ₹21,000 crore at Mundra port, Sri Lanka easter bombings, Aarushi-Hemraj murders in Noida, 2G scam, coal block allocation scam, AgustWestland VVIP chopper deal and major bank frauds and extradition cases involving Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. His reporting is marked by an ability to cultivate sources, analyse confidential and complex documents, and follow investigations over several years—from the initial breakthrough to chargesheets, trials and international legal proceedings. He specialises in making complicated security and investigative developments accessible while examining their wider implications for governance and public policy. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow at the University of Westminster, Neeraj also spent time at the Financial Times as part of the fellowship. He was also a Robert Bosch Media Ambassadors India-Germany Fellow, studying at the University of Tübingen and working with Der Tagesspiegel in Berlin. He has previously taught investigative journalism and crime reporting as a guest faculty member at the Times School of Journalism. Over more than two decades, Neeraj has established himself as an authoritative voice on India’s national security and investigative landscape, with his reporting closely followed by officials, investigators, lawyers, policymakers and readers seeking insight into some of the country’s most complex and consequential developments.
NIA seeks Swiss, German help to access encrypted mail accounts in Tamil Nadu youth ‘radicalisation’ probe
Proton and Tuta are end-to-end encrypted email providers based in Switzerland and Germany, respectively.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought Switzerland and Germany’s help to access two encrypted email accounts as part of its probe against banned outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), officials aware of the details said.
A formal mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) request for information on a “proton mail” account has already been sent to the Swiss Confederation, while a letter rogatory (LR) – a judicial request – is being sent to Germany to access a “tuta (previously known as Tutanota) mail” account, the officials added.
Proton and Tuta are end-to-end encrypted email providers based in Switzerland and Germany, respectively.
Besides approaching Germany and Switzerland, NIA has sought assistance from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) on certain financial information on HuT’s activities, the officials said.
NIA’s probe pertains to alleged radicalisation and recruitment of Muslim youth in Tamil Nadu, along with other HuT activities, to promote its jihadi ideology, establish an Islamic Caliphate in India, and enforce the draft Islamic constitution of HuT founder Sheikh Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani. In May 2024, seven people were arrested in the case.
“Some of the accused were also in touch with HuT members in foreign countries and the key handlers abroad have been identified. There are multiple layers of criminal involvement, including encrypted digital communications, financial transactions routed through various institutions, and international linkages. We need to unearth the whole international conspiracy,” said an official cited above, on condition of anonymity.
Founded in 1953, HuT is an international pan-Islamic group that seeks to establish a caliphate rule under the Islamic law. The group's headquarters is in Lebanon and it operates in at least over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia. The outfit has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and the Jews. Countries such as Germany, Egypt, UK and several central Asian and Arab countries have banned the outfit.
India also banned the group in October 2024, months after the case in Tamil Nadu was unearthed.
The federal agency arrested Hameed Hussain (alleged chief coordinator of HuT), Ahamed Mansoor, Abdul Rahman, H Mohamed Maurice, Khader Nawaz Sheriff, Ahmed Ali and Faizul Hussain (head of HuT in Tamil Nadu) in May 2024. Officials alleged Hussain and others conducted secret classes every Sunday at one Modern Essential Education Trust hall in Royapettah, Chennai.
In a statement in November 2024, NIA said the arrested men were “key leaders and members of HuT, and had been tasked with organising recruitment drive meetings with religious heads, ulemas, imams”.
The accused, the central agency said, were in contact with their Pakistan-based HuT counterparts, and propagated their newsletters and articles on violent secession of Kashmir with military assistance (Nusra) from Pakistan. “They were provided articles that incite violence and published by the Central Media Office (CMO) of HuT,” NIA had said.
The agency also said the probe found the accused were disseminating false and anti-national content. They used online platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom to propagate HuT's ideology, NIA said.