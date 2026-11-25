Six years after they parted ways over the Centre’s farm laws, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday buried the hatchet by reviving the alliance, resetting political equations in Punjab and setting the stage for a three-way battle in the high-stakes assembly polls due early next year. As both parties prepare to face the electorate together again, the revived coalition brings together distinct advantages alongside vulnerabilities. (HT) more

Between 1997 and 2017, the two parties fought five assembly elections side by side and won three. That partnership unravelled in September 2020 when fierce protests by farmers across Punjab and Haryana against the BJP government’s three agricultural laws forced SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal to resign from the Union cabinet. Days later, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the laws on November 19, 2021, the two parties remained apart.

Reviving the tie-up on Guru Nanak Jayanti carries unmistakable political symbolism in Punjab. Crucial milestones in Centre-Punjab outreach have repeatedly coincided with Gurpurb—from the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019, ahead of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, to the 2021 farm law repeal announcement.

As both parties prepare to face the electorate together again, the revived coalition brings together distinct advantages alongside vulnerabilities.

Strengths: A time-tested social coalition

The SAD-BJP tie-up draws strength from a proven electoral formula rooted in Punjab’s social structure. Together, the two allies delivered a landslide in 1997, winning 93 of the state’s 117 assembly seats, and later returned to power in 2007 and 2012, becoming the first alliance to secure consecutive terms in Punjab since the state’s reorganisation in 1966.

According to political observers, the partnership bridges Punjab’s rural-urban and demographic divides, combining the SAD’s predominantly Sikh rural base with the BJP’s urban Hindu support. “It’s a time-tested alliance. Of the five elections they fought together, they have emerged victorious thrice,” said Amanpreet Gill, an associate professor of political science at Khalsa College, New Delhi.

Describing the tie-up as a social coalition that factors in Punjab’s two principal communities, Gill added: “It has been the best coalition to resolve Punjab’s paradox of majority as minorities and minority as majority. It also serves the historical mission of Hindu-Sikh unity in Punjab. There is a political chemistry between the two parties, and both have benefited from each other.”

That sentiment was echoed within the BJP’s state ranks following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s press conference remarks after the tie-up announcement. “What Amit Shah told today in the press conference, that the alliance was important for Hindu-Sikh unity, carries weight. Akalis represent Sikhs, and Hindu leadership will also start getting importance,” a senior state BJP leader said.

Weaknesses: Existential crisis & ground realities

The upcoming election will be the alliance’s first joint assembly test without SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away in April 2023. It is equally a make-or-break polls for Sukhbir’s leadership. Out of power for a decade following back-to-back assembly poll defeats in 2017 and 2022, the 106-year-old SAD is facing an existential crisis, weakened by peasant resentment and a steep erosion of credibility in the Panthic arena. Compounding its woes, the party suffered a vertical split in 2024 that resulted in the formation of the breakaway faction SAD (Punar Surjit).

For the BJP, the reunion marks a retreat from its stand of contesting alone. Even after Shah declared at a rally in Moga that the party would go solo in the 2027 polls, ground assessments failed to inspire confidence. “Even as a section in the BJP was bent upon convincing the high command that the party alone would make a grand entry, the high command knew the ground situation,” said a former minister, pleading anonymity. According to people familiar with the matter, the wake-up call was the tepid public response to the BJP’s anti-drug yatra, which exposed the limits of its standalone organisational reach.

Opportunities: The ‘double engine’ pitch, strategic reset

The alliance opens a critical window of opportunity for both partners, say analysts. For the Akalis, it offers a much-needed lifeline back to mainstream relevance. For the BJP, reuniting with the NDA’s oldest constituent strengthens the Modi-led coalition nationally while handing the party a readymade rural organisational and social network in Punjab that it struggled to build on its own.

The partners are essentially banking on the “double engine government” pitch stressing that political alignment between Chandigarh and New Delhi will push infrastructure development in the state. “The stage is set now. If the alliance is voted to power, Punjab will see development,” said former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK.

After the announcing the tie-up, Shah publicly termed the SAD “bada bhai” (elder brother), reposing faith in Sukhbir’s leadership and assuring that the chief minister’s post would go to the senior partner, a gesture made to reassure the Akali cadre.

Challenges & threats: Seat-sharing formulas, farm anger, past baggage

The tie-up will come with its share of challenges both for the SAD and the BJP. The biggest change in the alliance equation is the seat-sharing arrangement. From 1997 to 2017, the SAD was the senior partner, contesting 94 of Punjab’s 117 assembly seats, while the BJP contested 23. The SAD largely focused on rural seats and the BJP on urban constituencies. That balance is now expected to change.

According to functionaries in both parties, the BJP is likely to contest 47-48 seats in 2027, nearly double its earlier share. The broad division is expected to remain the same, with the BJP focusing on urban seats and the SAD on rural constituencies. In the new scenario, the SAD will have to yield more political space to the BJP, which will now act almost as an equal partner.

Beyond seat numbers, the SAD faces an uphill task of pacifying farmer unions, whose fierce opposition to the farm laws triggered the 2020 split. Also, the Akalis must repulse stiff competition on their core Panthic turf from breakaway rivals such as SAD (Punar Surjit) and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De).

Old controversies also threaten to resurface as political rivals look for fresh fodder to target the alliance partners. The 2015 Bargari sacrilege incidents and subsequent police firing continue to haunt the SAD, while the drug menace, with senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia already facing vigilance heat, gives the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress a ready campaign ammunition. Having previously pitched itself as a cleaner alternative, the BJP will now have to share ownership of that past record.

The reunion is also likely to create internal friction within the BJP’s state unit. Accommodating vocal SAD critics inducted into the saffron fold, such as Ravinder Singh Bittu and Kunwar Vijay Partap who investigated the Behbal Kalan case, will be a challenge.