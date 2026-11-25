LUCKNOW For the alumni of Lucknow University (LU), returning to the campus was more than a ceremonial visit. It was a journey back to the corridors, classrooms and hostels that shaped their personalities, instilled lifelong values and prepared them to navigate the world. On the eve of the university’s 106th Foundation Day, academicians, former vice-chancellors, media professionals and other distinguished alumni gathered on the campus to revisit their student days and express gratitude to their alma mater. On the eve of Lucknow University’s Foundation Day, luminaries who once walked its corridors as students were felicitated on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo) more

At a felicitation ceremony attended by vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini, folk singer Malini Awasthi, LU Alumni Association general secretary Prof Dhruvsen Singh and organising committee member Prof Poonam Tandon, the alumni recalled how the institution had shaped their personal and professional journeys. They spoke less of syllabi and more of a campus that taught them how to navigate life, explore their inner selves and carry the values that shaped them into leaders of today.

Among those honoured were Prof Manoj Dixit, former vice-chancellor, Maharaja Ganga Singh University, Bikaner; Prof Anil Shukla, former vice-chancellor, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly; Prof CP Barthwal, former vice-chancellor, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Uttarakhand and Prof Balraj Chauhan, former vice-chancellor, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow and Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur; Prof Poonam Tandon, former vice-chancellor, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University.

When files replaced schoolbag: Prof CP Barthwal

“I was enrolled in the university in the 1960s in Bachelor of Arts. What changed as soon as I entered BA first year was that the bag was replaced with a file and punch papers, which were used to take notes. Even walking in the verandah of the arts quadrangle and climbing the teak staircase used to make us mature enough to understand that this is a university and we are no longer in school,” said Barthwal. He recalled how the small PhD first year batch got a dedicated table and chair in Tagore Library, then the best in India. He also remembered life at Narendra Hostel, whose mess taught early table manners.

He recounted how students sometimes sought a “recommended special diet” from dispensary doctors — Malhotra Sahab or Vineet Sharma ji — when they grew tired of regular meals.

Because a young man wouldn’t stay full on milk, bread, butter and an omelet alone, he remembered renting a bicycle for four annas an hour or ₹1 overnight and riding to Madras Mess near Gandhi Ashram in Hazratganj for 20-paise dosas with plenty of chutney and sambhar. He also recalled a tutorial test in the PG Block when rising Gomti floodwaters covered the road and made them think the test would be cancelled, only for the water to recede by morning and the exam to go ahead anyway.

A debt that can never be repaid: Prof Manoj Dixit

Standing on the stage with the vice-chancellor, the moment felt like a full circle for a journey that began on the campus in 1982, said Dixit. “As students, we used to wonder if we would ever be invited to that side of the room — and feeling that no greater fortune could follow than returning there. In the last four decades at the university, I felt every moment, value and piece of identity had grown out of its grounds, a debt that could never be repaid,” Dixit added. He recalled the distinct spirit of Lucknow University — how even when the Alumni Association was led for nine years and someone asked if anyone there was ever serious, the answer was that work was taken seriously, even if people themselves were not.

Prof Balraj Chauhan carried LU’s imprint, values

Welcomed as a legal scholar and former vice-chancellor, he spoke with warmth about colleagues, mentors and the enduring mark of the institution. He spoke of moving between the country and abroad while always carrying the imprint of Lucknow University and its faculty of law. He rendered a couplet showing how he dearly loved the university.

LU taught me what real learning means: Prof Anil Shukla

Shukla compared himself to a stone on the roadside placed upon a temple, saying every moment of his life felt indebted to Lucknow University. “Coming from a village with little prior knowledge of the university, it taught me what real study meant. During my B Ed days, when a village dispute kept me away from classes, borrowing notes from a classmate, Madan Mohan Mishra, I ended up with a first class in theory while my friend got a third, realizing that making notes alone is not enough — how one presents ideas matters even more. The university shaped teachers and learners alike,” said Shukla.

Its culture sets it apart: Prof Poonam Tandon

Having spent 40 years here — completing her undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies on the campus, serving as a teacher, and still teaching there — she expressed deep thanks to the university for the honour. “What makes Lucknow University unique is its culture and the civilisation of Lucknow reflected in the behaviour of its students, teachers and alumni — a character I felt could hardly be found anywhere else in the world,” said Tandon. She noted that being honoured at home carries a joy unmatched by any recognition elsewhere.