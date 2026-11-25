GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said the speed limit for light motor vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway has been reduced from 100kmph to 75kmph due to dense fog increasing the risk of road accidents during winter. Official said the revised speed limit for the light motor vehicles from 100kmph to 75kmph will be effective from Wednesday onward. However, the speed limit for heavy vehicles remains unchanged at 60kmph. (HT Archive) more

Official said the revised limit for the light motor vehicles will be effective from Wednesday onward. However, the speed limit for heavy vehicles remains unchanged at 60kmph.

The Authority has directed concessionaire Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) to implement the revised speed limit and put in place additional safety measures, including installing fog lights at entry and exit points and placing reflective tapes along the expressway, an official statement said.

“The speed limit is usually reduced every year between December 15 and February 15. However, this year, the state government decided to advance the restrictions on some expressways due to the early onset of fog. Considering the government’s decision, we also decided to reduce the speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway from November 25 instead of December 15,” said Rajendra Singh Bhati, general manager of the Yamuna Authority.

The Authority has asked JIL to ensure strict compliance with the revised limits. It also directed the concessionaire to install signboards displaying the new speed limits at key locations, distribute pamphlets to inform commuters and use public announcement systems at toll plazas to sensitise motorists about safe driving practices, said officials.

JK Sharma, assistant general manager (toll operations) at Yamuna Expressway, said, “Safety measures are being implemented along the stretch. We have started installing signboards displaying the revised speed limits. Inspections of the entire stretch are also being conducted to identify locations that require improvements. We are planning to install fog lights and blinkers at key locations.”

The expressway operator (JIL) also distributes safety pamphlets and offers tea to truck drivers at night to help them stay alert and avoid fatigue. It has deployed 15 patrol vehicles, six ambulances, six cranes and six fire tenders along the expressway, officials said.

In Noida, speeding violations attract fines of ₹2,000 for light motor vehicles and ₹4,000 for heavy vehicles. Noida Police issued 2.12 million traffic challans between January and October 2026, including 239,000 for speeding and 972,000 for riding without helmets, officials said.

Between January and May this year, 36 people were killed and 43 injured in 68 road accidents in Noida, officials said. The latest data on road accidents and fatalities was unavailable.