China launched three astronauts into space on Wednesday as part of its Shenzhou-24 mission to the Tiangong space station. The three-member crew comprises spacecraft pilot Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, as per Chinese media. It is the first time a foreign astronaut has travelled aboard a Chinese crewed spacecraft. Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali travelled to space aboard China's Long March 2F rocket, (AFP/Reuters) more

A Long March 2F rocket carrying the crew lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the country's northwestern Gobi Desert at 8:18am local time, AFP reported citing state broadcaster CCTV.

They will travel to the Tiangong space station to conduct scientific experiments and other activities as part of China's ongoing human spaceflight programme.

What is the Shenzhou-24 mission China's latest crewed spaceflight mission, Shenzhou-24's main objective is to take astronauts to the Tiangong space station, where they carry out scientific research and other activities.

The mission is part of China's ongoing efforts to operate and maintain its space station. According to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), the mission includes around 90 scientific experiments and technology tests. These cover areas such as space biology, medicine, materials science and physics.

About the Long March 2F rocket The Long March 2F, also known as Chang Zheng 2F or CZ-2F, belongs to China's Long March family of launch vehicles, which has been used for satellite launches, space station missions and human spaceflight, as per the Federal Aviation Administration. It is currently China's only active launch vehicle designed to carry humans.

The rocket was developed by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT), a major aerospace organisation under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

According to the China Manned Space Engineering Office, development of the Long March 2F began in 1992. It completed its first successful flight on November 20, 1999.

The name 'Long March' refers to the historic Long March undertaken by Chinese Communist forces between 1934 and 1935, covering thousands of kilometres across China, as per outlet CGTN. China uses the name for its family of space launch vehicles.