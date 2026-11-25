Iraq has rejected an assessment of its oil production capacity commissioned by OPEC , according to people familiar with the matter, setting up a potential clash at this weekend’s key meeting on production targets. OPEC's November report put Iraq's October crude production at 4.491 million barrels a day, based on data compiled from external sources, against Baghdad's reported figure of nearly 4.9 million barrels a day. (Unsplash/Representational) more

Baghdad disputed the study by external consultants that its maximum capacity stands at less than 5 million barrels a day, the people said, asking not to be identified as the process is private.

Iraq’s pushback could complicate Sunday’s online meeting of OPEC and its partners, led by Saudi Arabia, who are due to use the review to calibrate output targets. The higher the production capacity a country is assigned under the review, the more it can argue it should be allowed to pump.

Earlier this year, Iraq threatened to quit the organization if it didn’t receive a high enough figure from the assessment. While the country subsequently withdrew the warning, it carried particular weight coming just weeks after the departure of another major Middle East producer, the United Arab Emirates. Since departing, the UAE has lifted its output to records, a reminder of why the producer group needs to keep Baghdad onside.

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Iraq’s oil ministry and OPEC’s secretariat in Vienna didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Iraq’s Oil Minister, Basim Mohammed Khudair, has written to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to insist that the country is capable of reaching a level of 5.2 million barrels a day, one of the people said.

The OPEC alliance sets output quotas for members in an effort to keep global markets in balance. Iraq has chafed against these over the past decade as it seeks to maximize revenues and rebuild an economy shattered by years of conflict and sanctions.

A monthly report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries earlier in November illustrated the difference of perspectives between Baghdad and other assessors.

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Iraq reported to OPEC that it surged crude production in October to a new war-time high of almost 4.9 million barrels a day in October, significantly above its current OPEC quota.

However, data that the organization compiles from external sources that it uses to monitor members’ output gave a considerably lower assessment of 4.491 million a day.

The disagreement comes at a moment of internal turmoil for Iraq. Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi ordered the temporary suspension of the director general of the North Oil Co., as well as his deputies, pending the completion of an oil-smuggling investigation.

Al-Zaidi directed the federal oil ministry to manage all ministry-owned oil fields within the administrative boundaries of Diyala, Kirkuk, Salahuddin and Nineveh that are under the security authority of the Kurdistan Regional Government.