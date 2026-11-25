US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (local time) held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, during which he condemned Iran-backed Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's civilian and energy infrastructure, Al Jazeera reported. Marco Rubio condemned Iran-backed Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's civilian and energy infrastructure. (REUTERS) more

The two leaders also stressed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb.

Their discussions further covered efforts to end the conflict in Sudan, the need for Hezbollah's disarmament in Lebanon under the Trilateral Framework, and their shared commitment to ensuring regional security and stability, Al Jazeera reported.

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Eleven people, including two Indian nationals, were injured after one of the towers of the Financial Centre in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, was targeted in an attack allegedly carried out by Yemen's Houthis, the Saudi Civil Defence said on Tuesday.

In a statement on X, the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence said that the injured also included two Saudi citizens, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptian nationals.

"The Civil Defence responded to an incident in which one of the towers of the Financial Centre in the city of Riyadh was subjected to a terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in (11) injuries. They are: two citizens, two residents of Indian nationality, (3) residents of Nepalese nationality, and (4) residents of Egyptian nationality," the Saudi Civil Defence said.

It further said that relevant authorities acted immediately following the incident, initiating prescribed emergency response measures to protect lives and property.

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"The competent authorities responded to the incident immediately upon its occurrence, implemented all approved procedures and measures for dealing with such cases, and took the necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property," the statement added.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi authorities following allegations of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Governorate.