Haiti's prime minister on Tuesday defended an agreement with El Salvador to fight gangs, citing a "security emergency," as human rights advocates voiced concern over the hardline methods Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is bringing to Haiti. Haiti PM defends El Salvador security pact amid rights concerns more

"The agreement between Haiti and El Salvador must be viewed in the context of the national security emergency," Alix Didier Fils-Aime wrote on X.

"Respect for human rights and transparency must accompany every operation, but they must not become a pretext for ignoring Haitians' right to be protected and to regain their freedom," he added.

His post responded to a recent warning from Amnesty International calling on both governments to make public the agreement under which more than 2,000 Salvadoran troops have been deployed to Port-au-Prince since late October, outside the UN-backed mission.

Some observers are concerned about Bukele bringing to Haiti the methods he used to reduce gang violence in El Salvador, where human rights organizations have for years denounced arbitrary arrests and torture.

The Salvadoran president said Thursday that his troops had taught Haitian gangs "a lesson," after boasting that they had destroyed the headquarters of two criminal groups and sharing videos of helicopter attacks to back up his claim.

"The Haitian people also have the right to a life without fear, without terror and without gang domination," the prime minister wrote Tuesday.

"For years, armed groups have held much of the country hostage, subjecting millions of Haitians to daily terror: massacres, kidnappings, rapes, murders, forced displacement, arson and attacks on public institutions," Fils-Aime wrote. "The Haitian people are fully entitled to security, freedom and respect for their fundamental rights."

Since the Salvadoran contingent arrived in late October, the other forces fighting gangs in Haiti the Haitian police and military, the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force and foreign mercenaries also appear to have stepped up their operations.

On Monday, Haitian police reported advances in a "large-scale operation" against armed groups in Martissant, in southwestern Port-au-Prince. They said they had killed "about 54 bandits," after reporting 34 deaths in the same area on Thursday.

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