Firefighters battled the blaze as towering flames engulfed the overturned tanker, with crews directing water onto the burning vehicle.

An 18-wheeler tanker overturned and caught fire after a serious collision. (X)

An 18-wheeler tanker overturned and caught fire after a serious collision on the outbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Cavalcade Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The Houston Fire Department (HFD) reported that the driver was trapped in the wreckage and needed to be freed by rescue crews.

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Fuel leak prompts hazardous materials response Fire officials confirmed that the tanker was transporting fuel, some of which had begun spilling from the vehicle, reported local media outlets. The HFD's hazardous materials team was also dispatched to the site to help manage the situation.

According to Transtar, the fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. and had disrupted traffic across all lanes by 2:30 p.m.

Officials confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the collision and said there were no reported injuries, reported ABC13 Houston.

Fire disrupts traffic near 610 North Loop The tanker fire has disrupted traffic in the area, resulting in significant congestion and long delays. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a social media post that the blaze had forced the closure of both the northbound and southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near the 610 North Loop.

"Traffic Alert: A fire has both nortbound/southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway shut down at 610-North Loop. It appears to be a tanker truck that’s fully engulfed in flames, unknown injuries. Please seek alternate routes," Gonzalez tweeted on X.

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Footage from Houston TranStar cameras showed police officers directing drivers away from the crash site.