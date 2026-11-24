Twenty-five people are being held hostage at a supermarket in Cartagena, Colombia, President Abelardo De La Espriella said on Tuesday. Police officers and vehicles gather outside an Exito supermarket as authorities respond to a reported hostage situation, in Cartagena, Colombia. (REUTERS) more

Local media reports said the hostages were being held at an Exito supermarket outlet in the city's Castellana area.

Police and military forces have been sent to the site.

Security forces deployed De La Espriella said 30 people had initially been kidnapped. Five elderly women who were among those taken hostage have been released.

He said special units and other security forces had been deployed to handle the situation.

"All the capabilities of the security forces, including special units, are already there. This is going to turn out well for the hostages; I’m not so sure it will turn out so well for the thugs. We’re there handling the situation. It’s not that a terrorist group carried out a kidnapping; no, these are thugs who were caught off guard, had no way out, and then took a group of people hostage," De La Espriella said in a press conference.

Local media reported that the gunmen were demanding nearly $2 million, two armoured vehicles and safe passage to Barranquilla.

Cartagena airport briefly suspends landings The Rafael Nunez airport in Cartagena briefly stopped incoming flights as the armed forces used one of its runways in connection with the incident.

Landings resumed about 45 minutes later.

Images show people inside supermarket Images shared on social media earlier on Tuesday appeared to show several people kneeling against the supermarket's windows. Their hands appeared to be tied.

Local media also broadcast images of snipers positioned on nearby buildings, suggesting a standoff between the armed men and security forces.

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