Microsoft has declared a “code red” for the health of its Microsoft 365 core services following an outage on November 12, Reuters reported, citing internal memos. The move signals increased attention to service reliability after the disruption. Microsoft declares a “code red” for Microsoft 365 core service health following the November 12 outage. (Unsplash) more

The company is now reviewing how its teams identify technical problems, manage major outages and restore services. The decision follows a 24-hour disruption that affected customers across several countries, including the United States, Australia and Japan. Trading firms faced delays, while airline communications were also disrupted.

Microsoft traced the outage to a Windows scalability defect that had gone unnoticed after being introduced in July. The company clarified that the incident was not caused by a cyberattack or AI agents. CEO Satya Nadella also apologized publicly for the disruption.

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Microsoft reviews its response to the outage The incident affected several products, including Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams and its Copilot AI assistant. Jason Henderson, president of Microsoft 365 Core, described it as the most damaging service incident in Exchange Online's history in a memo to employees on Friday.

He highlighted how many customers had lost access to email for an extended period. “Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team,” Henderson wrote.

Another memo from Amanda Silver, Microsoft's corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, pointed to problems faced by engineers while trying to understand the situation. She described the response as working through a “fog of war”.

According to Silver, engineers exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats during the outage. However, information was spread across different internal tracking systems, making it difficult for teams to keep track of technical findings and decisions.

Silver also referred to comments from Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform. During a review, he reportedly noted that the affected component had experienced “roughly ten years' worth of acceptable failures”.

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New targets for faster recovery As part of the Code Red effort, Microsoft has outlined five areas of work. These include managing heavy system loads, dividing traffic across different regions and improving the tools used to restore services.

The company has also set a target of resolving future worldwide service disruptions within one hour. It plans to use AI agents to help engineers examine system data and identify problems more quickly.

Henderson will hold daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team to monitor progress, along with weekly reviews of the work.

The company is also looking at how quickly urgent software fixes reach users worldwide. In an earlier memo reviewed by Reuters, Henderson raised concerns that some critical updates had taken too long to deploy. He cited one case in which an urgent production fix needed five to six days to reach users globally.

He wrote that the goal for the most urgent security fixes should be to move from identifying a problem to safely deploying a solution worldwide within an hour.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters that the company was working to apply lessons from the outage and improve its ability to prevent future disruptions.