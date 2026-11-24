Oil prices fell to their lowest levels in three months on Tuesday, as signs of rising global crude supply and fears of a possible market surplus put pressure on prices, despite continued risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices fall to three-month lows as rising global supply outweighs Strait of Hormuz risks. (pexel) more

Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $89.17 a barrel by 1107 GMT. During the session, Brent touched its lowest level since August 27.

Oil prices fall as supply concerns grow US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.95 a barrel. WTI also hit its weakest level since August 10, according to Reuters.

Brent crude has lost much of its recent price gains. Traders are now more focused on comfortable oil supplies and the possibility of excess supply in the future than on the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz. However, tensions in the Middle East and problems with oil shipments remain a concern.

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Strait of Hormuz tensions keep oil market uncertain Oil prices could rise again depending on the outcome of talks between the US and Iran. Both countries may test each other's decision to continue the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This could create fresh worries about oil supplies.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy said three oil tankers caught fire after hitting sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. Iran's Press TV reported that the tankers had broken restrictions in the area.

The US is also investigating whether Iran was involved in cyberattacks on oil tankers. The attacks may have affected up to 50 tankers, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials and other people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported.

Global oil supply surplus puts pressure on prices Global oil and other liquid fuel inventories increased in October, pointing to a supply surplus of 1.7 million barrels per day. This suggests that more oil and liquid fuels were available in the market than were being consumed.

Deutsche Bank said signs are growing that the global oil market is moving towards a surplus. However, the bank warned that further disruptions or setbacks could slow down this shift.

US crude oil and fuel inventories are also expected to have increased last week. A preliminary Reuters poll showed that analysts expect stockpiles of crude oil and petroleum products in the US to have risen, adding to concerns about higher supply, according to Reuters.