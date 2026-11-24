The wounded people included two Indian nationals, three Nepalese nationals, and four Egyptians. The department further said relevant authorities acted immediately following the incident, initiating prescribed emergency response measures to protect lives and property.

In an official statement, the General Directorate of the Saudi Civil Defence said one of the towers at the Financial Centre in Riyadh was targeted in a "terrorist" attack by the Houthis, which wounded 11 people.

Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis have traded strikes in the recent weeks as tensions in the Middle East flared up. (AFP)

At least 11 people, including two Indian nationals, were injured after one of the towers of the Financial Centre in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh was targeted in an alleged attack by Yemen's Houthis, according to the Saudi Civil Defence.

This is the second time in less than a week that the building has been struck. Last week, Saudi officials said an attack on a tower in Riyadh's financial district damaged several floors and two adjacent buildings but caused no casualties.

Witnesses told AFP that a vehicle fitted with a speaker had warned pedestrians in the area to take cover after a strike hit the skyscraper housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the country's sovereign wealth fund.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen also confirmed the targeting of a tower at the Financial Centre, describing it as a "cowardly terrorist attack". The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi authorities following allegations of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Governorate.

Saudi-Houthi tensions escalate Yemen's Houthis have stepped up their attacks on Saudi Arabia since fighting reignited in the country's long-running civil war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Iran-backed Houthis.

The latest strikes came after the Houthis vowed revenge for the coalition's "special operation" on the Red Sea port city of Hodeida and other targets on Friday, which killed 41 people. The Saudi-backed armed forces said dozens of airstrikes and drone attacks, as well as hundreds of artillery attacks, killed or wounded 193 Houthi fighters.

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Yemen's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology also accused Saudi-led coalition forces of carrying out airstrikes on telecommunications buildings, workers' accommodation and a mosque in the Al-Hudaydah governorate on Monday, which reportedly killed 17 workers and injured 11 others.

On Tuesday, local officials said a coalition airstrike on buses and trucks killed 26 people in Lahj province. Government forces blamed the Houthis for the attack.

In October, a deadly attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed 14 people and injured hundreds, forcing the suspension of flights for two weeks. A tower belonging to state oil giant Aramco in KAFD was hit earlier this month, underscoring the growing intensity of Houthi attacks.

(with inputs from AFP)