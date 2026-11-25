Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungary's Peter Magyar held talks in west Ukraine Tuesday, with both hailing a new era in ties after years of tension between the neighbours under Budapest's previous Kremlin-friendly ruler Viktor Orban. Ukraine's Zelensky, Hungary's Magyar hail new era in post-Orban ties more

Magyar, a pro-EU conservative who took office in May and ended the long Orban era in the country, crossed into Ukraine to meet Zelensky in the war-torn country's westernmost region Transcarpathia which is also home to a Hungarian ethnic minority.

The Hungarian prime minister met Zelensky in the city of Uzhgorod, where they laid wreaths in a local cemetery and held talks, before holding a media briefing in the border town of Berehove.

"This is an important moment and it is .. very sensitive," Zelensky said in a press conference alongside Magyar, calling their conversation "positive."

"It is in the interests of all neighbours to maintain good relations with one another... I am very grateful that you have been able to achieve this; let us begin to build trust better late than never," Magyar said.

The pair played a symbolic volleyball match in a school in Transcarpathia.

Under nationalist Orban, Kyiv's ties with Hungary a neighbouring EU and NATO country were essentially frozen, with the former prime minister travelling to Moscow during Russia's invasion.

Relations improved significantly after Kyiv recently passed legislation addressing Budapest's longstanding concerns over the rights of Ukraine's Hungarian minority.

Following the vote, Hungary agreed to allow the European Union to open new sections of EU membership negotiations with Ukraine.

Magyar said he met with local ethnic Hungarians who welcomed the change in tone.

"They're very pleased that the two countries have finally started to move closer to one another, that we've finally put a stop to this completely unnecessary and inexplicable political escalation," he said.

He said the pair discussed "symbolic" projects, such as the reconstruction of Hungarian high school in Berehove, which turns 125 next year.

Entering another winter, Moscow's full-scale offensive against Ukraine has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

- 'Friendship with Putin leads to nowhere' -

Zelensky said Ukraine was now counting on the support of post-Orban Hungary, including in its aspirations to join the EU.

In order to end the war, "solidarity with Ukraine is essential, whilst friendship with Putin leads to nowhere", Zelensky said in an apparent jibe to Orban.

He also said he had an "absolutely honest" conversation with Magyar on Kyiv's EU aspirations, who has expressed skepticism on Ukraine joining the EU quickly.

"I said quite frankly today, Prime Minister, that for us this is an irreversible path," Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine will not go "back to Russia" and that this was "the choice of our people".

Ukrainians had in 2014 held a pro-EU revolution that overthrew a Moscow-backed leader.

Magyar had earlier condemned Russia's invasion, highlighting his break from Orban's stance.

"I would like you to know that the Hungarian people deeply condemn this appalling Russian aggression," he said.

- Energy, transport -

Zelensky also said the pair had discussed energy and the prospect of bringing Hungarian diesel into Ukraine for Budapest to help Kyiv with its exports during wartime.

"There is a shortage of electricity and so on, and our people are defending themselves, our communities are defending themselves... We are counting on Hungary's support as well," Zelensky said.

Magyar said he was bringing humanitarian aid worth around $2.9 million, including medicine and energy equipment.

Ukraine and Hungary share a short border, with Transcarpathia forming the westernmost part of the country and Uzhgorod lying on the border with nearby Slovakia.

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