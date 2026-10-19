‘Malicious, false, orchestrated by Pakistan’: MEA rejects OIC's ‘anti-India’ references during Baghdad meet

The ministry of external affairs on Monday rejected the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) resolution on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and said it has allowed itself to be "misused" by Pakistan for its "bigoted agenda". Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, attends the opening session of the 52nd Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 17, 2026. (Photo for representation) (via REUTERS)

Taking a strong note of the resolution, the MEA dubbed the references to India by the OIC as 'malicious, biased and false' and ‘orchestrated by Pakistan’.

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“As we have said in the past, the OIC has no locus standi whatsoever to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India,” the ministry said in a statement.

India's strong reaction came over the resolutions concerning J&K made at 52nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC which was held in Baghdad, Iraq, from October 17–18, 2026. Pakistan is a founding and prominent member of the OIC.