CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by two days; Delhi Police cite ‘peace, tranquillity’ concerns
Delhi Police had sought further custody of the duo, claiming their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.”
A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Monday extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days over allegations that they breached security and entered Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Delhi Police had sought further custody of the duo, claiming their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.” Follow LIVE updates here.
However, CJP’s legal team countered the apprehension, arguing that there was not an iota of evidence to suggest that the duo posed any threat or that their release would disturb public order.
Deep Dive
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on October 13 after entering Jantar Mantar by jumping over its locked gates, a day after the site was de-notified as a protest site.
Shortly after the detention, Ranka shared a video on his X handle showing himself, Das and the outfit's national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, climbing the locked gates and entering the venue. Police personnel present at the site then intervened and took hold of them.
Last week, SEM sent the duo to five days of judicial custody after the Delhi Police argued that “there was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime” if released.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORUtkarsh Anand
Utkarsh Anand is the National Legal Editor at Hindustan Times, where he leads the newspaper's coverage of the Supreme Court, constitutional law, the judiciary and the Union law ministry. He joined Hindustan Times in 2020 after stints at Press Trust of India (PTI), The Indian Express and CNN-News18, and has over two decades of experience reporting on law, governance and public policy. His work has focussed on some of India's most consequential constitutional and legal developments, including the Supreme Court's judgments on Article 370, marriage equality, decriminalisation of homosexuality, the Babri Masjid dispute, electoral reforms and judicial appointments. He specialises in making complex legal proceedings and judgments accessible to readers while examining their wider social and political impact. Beyond daily reportage, Utkarsh has led investigative projects and enterprise reporting that have shaped public debate and prompted institutional responses. His work has received several journalism awards, including the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award. As National Legal Editor, he has also played a key role in expanding Hindustan Times' legal journalism footprint, mentoring reporters and strengthening coverage across platforms. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow, Utkarsh regularly writes analyses on the judiciary and constitutional issues, and his reporting is widely followed by lawyers, judges, policymakers, academics and readers seeking clarity on India's evolving legal landscape.Read More