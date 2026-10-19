CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by two days; Delhi Police cite ‘peace, tranquillity’ concerns

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Monday extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days over allegations that they breached security and entered Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The legal team of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at the Mandir Marg Police Station for the bail hearing of the party's co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Police had sought further custody of the duo, claiming their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.” Follow LIVE updates here.

However, CJP’s legal team countered the apprehension, arguing that there was not an iota of evidence to suggest that the duo posed any threat or that their release would disturb public order.