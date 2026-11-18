ASEAN’s integration in RCEP has deepened the asymmetry in its trade pattern

While ASEAN posts a trade surplus overall and vis-à-vis the US and India, it does have a trade deficit vis-à-vis China. An HT analysis of trade data shows that the asymmetry in ASEAN’s trade – surplus with the rest of the world and deficit with China – has increased after it joined the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) along with China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. This, when read, with the fact that at least some of ASEAN’s member countries such as Vietnam have been described as a recent addition to the global value chain which imports inputs and capital from China and exports the finished goods to countries like the US – Vietnam had the largest trade surplus with the US in the first half of the year – underlines the role ASEAN might be playing in the global realignment of trade. India’s trade deficit with ASEAN has also gone up in absolute terms.