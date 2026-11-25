A 35-year-old stalker allegedly slit a married woman’s throat in Sahibabad on Monday for declining to marry him, and later jumped off her roof. Both are still alive. While the 35-year-old woman is currently stable and undergoing treatment, the accused has suffered three fractures, police said. (Representational image) more

While the 35-year-old woman is currently stable and undergoing treatment, the accused has suffered three fractures, police said.

Both the accused and the victim live in the same locality in Ambedkar Colony near Tila Morh in Sahibabad. The woman lives with her minor daughter.

“As per the complaint filed by the woman’s brother, the two had become friends for the past one-and-a-half years. On Monday afternoon, the accused arrived at her house and pressured her to marry him. The woman denied, following which he pulled out a paper cutter and slit her throat, severely injuring her. Neighbours alerted the police, and the woman was rushed to a hospital in Delhi. Her health is stable at present,” Atul Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Shalimar Garden, said.

Police said the accused is addicted to drugs.

“After attacking the woman, the man ran to the roof of her house and jumped to the ground. Police rushed him to a hospital, where he sustained three fractures. He is under police surveillance in the hospital and will be formally arrested once he recovers,” Prabhu Dayal, station house officer (SHO) of Tila Morh, told HT.

The woman’s brother, who lives in Noida, filed a police complaint and an FIR under Section 109(1) (attempted murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the accused at Tila Morh police station.

In the FIR, seen by HT, the complainant said, “He tried to kill my sister after attacking her throat with a sharp-edged weapon. I learned that he wanted to marry her, but she was not ready to marry him.”