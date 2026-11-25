Nearly 15 years after work began on Panjab University’s (PU) ₹118-crore Multipurpose Hall, the university is still awaiting the occupation certificate and other mandatory clearances for the facility. The remaining approvals are yet to come through, with the hall’s formal inauguration now pushed to next year. (HT File) more

Despite having secured structural safety and fire safety certificates, the remaining approvals are yet to come through, with the hall’s formal inauguration now pushed to next year.

In a telling contrast, PU will hold its December 5 convocation, with vice-president of India CP Radhakrishnan as chief guest, at the university’s Gymnasium Hall instead of its newly constructed 2,500-seater auditorium.

The university has applied for the occupation certificate and is awaiting the remaining approvals, PU registrar said. “We have got some certificates like structural safety, fire, etc. We are awaiting the rest. It will be done in due course,” he said.

The pending clearances come even as the facility has already been used for university programmes under phased operationalisation. However, its formal inauguration remains pending, with a portion of the construction work on the first floor also yet to be completed.

The registrar said the hall was likely to be inaugurated next year, citing pending construction work, mandatory approvals and budgetary constraints.

The project, initially estimated to cost around ₹60 crore, has seen its estimated cost rise to ₹118 crore. With a seating capacity of approximately 2,500, the Multipurpose Hall is PU’s largest auditorium and was envisioned as a dedicated venue for large-scale academic, cultural and institutional events.

The facility includes a main auditorium, green room, rehearsal room, workshop room, VIP rooms, exhibition area, boardroom, cafeteria and basement parking.

The project has missed several earlier expectations of completion and inauguration over the years. Once the remaining construction work and mandatory formalities are completed, the hall is expected to provide the university with a larger dedicated venue for major institutional functions.